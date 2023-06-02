By CHARLES BOOTHE
More revenue records in West Virginia have been broken.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state’s year-to-date collections for this fiscal year total more than $5.9 billion and the state is $1.72 billion above estimates and 12.9 percent ahead of last year, breaking the all-time state record for total collections and total year-to-date surplus through the month of May.
The state’s general revenue collections for May came in at $134.5 million over estimate.
Those numbers are expected to continue to rise since this fiscal year does not end until June 30.
“This is another historic accomplishment — setting all-time records for total collections and total surplus in state history,” Justice said. “I am beyond proud of the hardworking West Virginians who made these numbers possible, and of all the companies far and wide who have invested in West Virginia, providing good-paying jobs for our people.”
Justice said the surplus allows the state to make wise investments in “roads, schools, water systems, broadband, economic development, and much more. All West Virginians will see the benefit of these dollars, and should be incredibly proud of this accomplishment today.”
Collections from personal income tax, consumer sales tax, corporation net income tax and May general revenue fund severance tax all saw increases in estimates and all were above last year.
West Virginia has also achieved record-low unemployment rates. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent for April 2023, notching below the national rate.
Justice also highlighted the new companies moving into the state, including Omnis Building Technologies at I-77 Exit 1 in Bluefield.
Construction of the $40 million, 135,000-square-foot facilit y is well under way and a portal has been set up for job applications.
The facility will manufacture housing materials that will revolutionize the future of residential construction, creating 150-300 jobs in the process.
Applications are available online at obtbluefield.com. On that website click on “contact” and then “careers” for access to the application, which is completed online.
