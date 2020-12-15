By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Two more area residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 63-year-old female in Mercer County and an 86-year old male from Monroe County were among 34 new COVID-19 related deaths to be reported in West Virginia in the last 24 hours.
Mercer County’s coronavirus death toll has now climbed to 47 and Monroe County has increased to 11. The statewide coronavirus death toll in West Virginia has now climbed to 1,012.
“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”
Another 1,314 virus cases were reported in West Virginia over the last 24 hours with the state’s daily virus positivity percentage increasing to 9.61 percent.
The DHHR also announced Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing will be held today from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mercer County Health Department located at 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield.
The latest virus deaths come as state officials begin rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine. In Mercer County, front-line health care workers at Princeton Community Hospital are scheduled to receive the vaccine today. However, it could still be weeks — and most likely months — before the vaccine is readily available to all area residents who wish to be inoculated.
No additional virus deaths were reported Tuesday in Southwest Virginia, but Wythe County did report two additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. The number of virus deaths in Wythe County has now increased to 14.
