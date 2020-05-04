CHARLESTON — As Gov. Jim Justice’s “stay at home” order is now “safer at home” and many small businesses reopen their doors today, the ongoing numbers continue to reflect a decline in the percentage of the number of positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases to the total tested.
On Sunday at 5 p.m., that percentage stood at 2.31 percent, with 51,783 tests and 1,195 positive cases with 50,588 negative. Those statistics reflected 11 more positive cases, up from 1,184 positives and 49,931 tests on Saturday.
No more deaths were reported so the total stood at 50 on Sunday.
Mercer County’s 10 positive cases remained the same Sunday, as did McDowell County’s six cases, Monroe County’s five cases and Summers County’s one case.
Justice said today starts Week 2 of his six-week plan to reopen the state as long as the main criterion used, that percentage mark, stays below 3 percent. It had hovered around 4 percent until recently and Sunday marked the seventh consecutive day it fell below the 3 percent.
Small businesses (10 or less employees), hair salons and barber shops can reopen today and outdoor dining at restaurants can also be offered. Churches and funeral homes can also have indoor services.
But social distancing, limits on the number of people allowed in businesses and other protective measures remain in place.
Justice will also announce today which businesses can reopen in Week 3 of his plan, which starts May 11. He will also address in more detail on handling the state’s “hotspots,” which have faced tougher guidelines to avoid further spread of the virus.
In Virginia, another record number of positive coronavirus cases was reported from Saturday to Sunday, with 18,671, up from 17,731 reported Saturday for an increase of 940 cases. During the same 24-hour period, 44 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 660. Also, 2,627 people have been hospitalized and 119,065 tested.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday he will discuss today whether many small businesses may open soon. His Executive Order to close non-essential businesses is scheduled to expire Friday.
Northam said that during his briefing today he will discuss guidelines to possibly open some businesses as well as address the issue of reopening the state using a regional model. That could allow rural areas to open up sooner than more populous areas where the bulk of the deaths, positive cases and hospitalizations occur.
As of Sunday, area Virginia counties’ numbers of positive cases continued to be stable, with Tazewell County at six cases, Buchanan County, 16 cases and Giles County with four. Bland County has no positive cases.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
