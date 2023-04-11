BRAMWELL — Stabilizing gasoline prices and good weather are fueling predictions for a strong tourism season along the Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County’s branch of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail.
Last year, higher prices at the gas pumps were reducing the numbers of tourists hauling their ATVs to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said Monday he was looking at recent trail pass sales.
“It’s doing really good,” he said. “I was just looking at permit sales which were flat, but that is really good because we were down a little bit last year, so it looks like we’ve turned a curve. It has helped that gas prices are down and have stabilized, so we’re looking for a great spring. We’re looking forward to a good year this year.”
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail measures annual sales from early November to early November, Lusk said. While sales all year are important, the busiest period selling rail passes starts in March and ends in June.
“We sell 50 percent of our passes from March 15 to June 1,” Lusk said. “This is a critical time for us. It’s generally when everybody makes their first trip, so roughly 50 percent our sales come in that stretch, that 75-day stretch of the year.”
Selling an annual pass is usually the only transaction between an ATV tourist and the trail authority, Lusk said. After buying a pass before going on the trails the first time that season, they will return two, three or more times.
Between 85,000 to 90,000 riders are expected this year, Lusk said. This will be the same, or a little higher, than last year.
The trail authority has been urging entrepreneurs to create more lodging and other businesses catering to ATV tourists. One example Lusk pointed out is the Old Bank Lodge off Route 52 in Bluewell. Lusk said that one of the owners, Gordon Lusk (no relation), showed him the renovations while they were underway. Now open, the former bank has bedrooms, garages, kitchen facilities and other amenities.
Local businesses are seeing ATV tourists arriving. Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said that the stream of visitors remained steady throughout the winter. Local accommodations have been booked every weekend, even through the winter months.
“I’m not going to say they’re looking up,” Stoker said of the tourism traffic. “It’s been constant all winter.”
Down the street from Bramwell Town Hall, the staff at the Corner Shop Diner was busy serving lunchtime guests.
“Very good,”Manager Mandy Fink said about the business traffic. “We’re busier than ever. We were having June business in March, so we’re expecting probably the busiest season we’ve ever had.”
Christine Sine of Martinsburg said she rode the Hatfield-McCoy Trail last year, and was riding the Spearhead Trail in neighboring Tazewell County, Va., this year. Down the street, John and Sue Royds of New Jersey were parking their ATVs.
“This is our second time. We were here probably six years ago,” John Royds said, adding that while riding ATVS is prohibited in New Jersey, they are allowed in West Virginia.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
