BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield area residents finally have a Starbucks closer to home.
The Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias joined town officials in Bluefield, Va. Monday in cutting the ceremonial ribbon for the town’s new Starbucks, which is located inside of Food City.
Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, joined Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donald Linkous and Town Manager Trent Crew, Food City Manager Mike Goodson and Starbucks Manager Chris Mullens in cutting the ribbon, and officially opening the new store.
The new restaurant has created 35 additional jobs for Bluefield, Va., according to earlier reports from K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company.
Up until today, area residents wanting Starbucks coffee had to travel to Princeton, which was the closest Starbucks.
