BLUEFIELD, Va. — Cutting a ribbon signaled the opening Monday of a new place where coffee lovers can find varieties of the brew without driving miles out of their way to get them.
The Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias joined town officials in Bluefield, Va. Monday morning in cutting the ceremonial ribbon for the town’s new Starbucks, which is located inside of Food City.
Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, joined Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donald Linkous and Town Manager Trent Crew, Food City Manager Mike Goodson and Starbucks Manager Chris Mullens in cutting the ribbon and officially opening the new store.
The new Starbucks is part of a renovation program for the Food City location that will create 35 additional jobs for the Bluefield, Va. area, according to earlier reports from K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company.
People were lined up that morning to sample Starbucks coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches. The flow of foot traffic continued throughout the new outlet’s first day.
“I think it’s great,” Preston Calfee of Bluefield, Va. said after receiving his order. “It’s a great addition. You don’t have to drive to Princeton for Starbucks now, so I think it’s a plus.”
Dr. Hiep Le of the nearby Westwood Family Medicine was taking advantage of the new Starbucks option.
“I’m glad we finally have a Starbucks here,” he said as he waited to place his order.
James Maples, Starbucks supervisor, said his position in the K-VA-T company is relatively new. His department supports Starbucks in Kentucky and Tennessee as well as Virginia. The Starbucks at Food City will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., opening the same time that the store opens.
“The community’s really going to like this,” Maples said, adding that students at nearby Bluefield University, nearby health centers and other entities can reach it easily. Seeing people on “coffee runs” to get coffee for five or six people isn’t unusual.
“We’re really happy that the community is excited,” he said.
About 20 people will be working at the Starbucks, and three of them will be full time, Maples said.
Besides the addition of a Starbucks, the Food City store’s renovations will include adding fresh sushi to its products along with several new meat/seafood and cheese cases, check stands, cafe seating and a new contemporary decor package storewide, company officials said.
To celebrate the new Starbucks, there will be $1 off any Grandee beverage until Nov. 14 and any breakfast sandwich for $2 from Nov. 15 to 21, Maples said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
