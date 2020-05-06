FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a roundtable in Huntington, W.Va. Justice on Thursday, April 30, 2020, said he is lifting the statewide stay-home order next week as part of his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions. The Republican said a new rule will go into effect Monday, May 4 encouraging people to stay home but not requiring them to do so.