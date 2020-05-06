CHARLESTON — As area ATV businesses continue to suffer economically and still unable to made reservations for lodging, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he has no date in sight as to when the industry can reopen.
“I would love to see it (the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System) open,” he said, but he again raised the issue of people from out of state visiting and possibly bringing in the coronavirus COVID-19.
“I understand the economic impact,” he said, adding that he also has confidence that the “great people of Southern West Virginia” will keep the cabins clean “when we do bring back the trail.”
But he did not give a target date, and some owners of ATV businesses recently said they were hopeful to be open by mid-May and certainly by Memorial Day weekend, always a big weekend for the industry and the kickoff for the summer season.
Owners also say riders usually come with family members, stay in the private cabins and social distancing is built it with riding the trails all day.
Justice did set a target date, though, related to when Little League baseball practice can start.
“If there is a way we can get back to playing Little League baseball this summer I want to get back to playing Little League baseball,” he said, also adding youth sports to that wish.
To do so requires a date to shoot for, he added.
“I am really, really hopeful that date is somewhere really close to June 1, if we can pull it off,” he said, adding that the specifics of whether parents or fans can also gather will be addressed.
During his Tuesday briefing, Justice also said the statistics continue to show the state is doing well in stopping the spread of the virus.
On April 28 the number of active cases started falling lower than the recovered cases, he said.
“We have more cases that have recovered than we have active,” he said, another trend in the right direction. “We want the number of recovered cases to keep getting significantly higher and it is trending higher every day. It’s really good stuff.”
Another continuing good sign is the cumulative percent of positive cases to the number of people tested remains low, at 2.32 percent on Tuesday, one of the lowest in the nation.
Another factor is how many other people does someone who tested positive infect because that is an indication of how well and quickly those cases have effective intervention.
Justice said West Virginia’s rate is less than one person infected by someone who tested positive, another statistic that is one of the lowest in the country.
“All of this is working well for us to be able to come back and bring ourselves back to life,” he said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, cautioned, though, that the virus is here and will continue to be.
“We know the risk is increased because the virus is still there,” he said. “We have to be even more thoughtful now (with the state reopening).”
Marsh said states that have already opened many businesses and activities are experiencing some problems, with Texas and Georgia seeing an uptick in positive cases.
“We have to be extra careful,” he said of precautions like wearing masks. “We should not think that we are finished with the pandemic.”
Marsh said the state initially saw an “aggressive” reopening, referring to Week 2 that started Monday involving many small businesses, hair salons, barber shops, outdoor dining, and church and funeral home services.
Week 3, which starts Monday, will have a more narrow focus, with wellness/fitness center and drive-in theaters reopening.
Only one drive-in, Pipestem Drive-in is located in this area.
“We have reduced the aggressiveness of some of the reopenings and let things play out for a week or so,” he said, adding that it takes 10 days to two weeks to see the initial impact of some of the reopenings.
“We want to make sure we are giving it enough time to see what is the real effect from a health and well-being standpoint from the first part of what we are doing, but still continuing to open up…” he said.
Justice’s “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” is a six-week plan to open up most businesses, offices, some recreation facilities and the rest of the small businesses.
However, guidelines such as social distancing, recommended facial coverings and limits on building occupancy will remain intact.
No timeline has been set, though, for nursing home visitation, when movie theaters can reopen, sporting events and concerts can be held, or outside gatherings larger than 25 people will be allowed.
Justice also addressed some “rumors” circulating about some businesses given special permission by his office to open.
“There are rumors that keep going around and circulating on social media about businesses that have supposedly been given special permission from my office to reopen,” he said. “These are nothing but rumors. Don’t believe them at all. My office does not give special permission to any businesses to open and all business reopenings will be announced by my office.”
On a lighter note, Justice responded to a question about whether a woman may be able to have a wedding this summer with 200 guests.
Justice said he hopes she can with a “few little tweaks” possible related to the number of people and how they social distance.
He also had some marital advice, saying she should “marry a good guy who will stand up for her in every way and be with her forever and ever.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
