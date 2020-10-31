PRINCETON — A Princeton-based nursing home where 24 residents died of COVID-19 over the summer is once again an active coronavirus outbreak site.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, three staff members of the Princeton Health Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19. The state is once again classifying the nursing home as an active outbreak site. All 75 residents currently residing at the nursing home were scheduled to be tested again for COVID-19 on Friday due to the positive staff exposures.
During the earlier summer outbreak at the Princeton Health Care Center, 43 staff members and 53 residents contracted the highly contagious virus. There were 24 virus-related deaths at the nursing home all involving residents of the facility.
The elderly, and those individuals with underlying health conditions, are at the greatest risk for COVID-19. The virus is once again surging across the region and nation with a second wave of the pandemic now underway.
Stephanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, issued a statement Friday afternoon saying that the three employees who tested positive for the virus “have not had recent direct contact” with residents of the nursing home.
Compton said all 162 employees of the nursing home were tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 28 and three came back as positive for the virus.
“As of this morning, we have been made aware that three of our employees have tested positive,” Compton said in the statement released Friday. “All three employees are without symptoms and are quarantined at home. They will not return to work until cleared per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and our Infection Control teams’ guidelines. Without the routine testing, we would not have known the employees were carriers as they showed no signs or symptoms of the virus. Our team has throughout the pandemic completed employee screenings at least daily. Employees are sent home if they exhibit COVID related symptoms. Employees that are ill, are being encouraged to stay home.”
Compton said county and state health officials have been notified of the three positive staff members. She said the nursing home currently has 75 residents. She said all 75 residents were scheduled to be tested for the virus on Friday.
“We will update our residents, appropriate family members, employees and our community as needed,” the statement continued. “Our team has fought hard to mitigate and prevent COVID. State health officials have been on site to complete four different surveys in the last 10 weeks to ensure we are following CDC, CMS and state health officials’ guidelines. Each time, Princeton Health Care Center has been determined to be in compliance with the federal and state guidelines.”
In other virus-related developments Friday, the Virginia Department of Health also confirmed a new nursing home outbreak site Friday in Giles County.
According to the health department, a COVID-19 outbreak is in progress at the Heritage Hall nursing home in Giles County. The health department didn’t indicate how many virus cases were being reported at the facility.
Health officials in Virginia also confirmed another COVID-19 related death Friday in Buchanan County, the county’s fourth virus-related death and the second death to be reported in Buchanan County in a 48-hour period. No other details regarding that death were released Friday, but five new virus cases were confirmed in the county along with two new virus-related hospitalizations.
The state is not reporting any current long-term care or nursing home outbreaks in Buchanan County.
In neighboring Tazewell County, 17 new virus cases were reported Friday along with three new virus-related hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state also is reporting an outbreak in progress at Richlands Elementary School with seven virus cases associated with the school.
Giles County also reported five new virus cases Friday.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
