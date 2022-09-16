BLUEFIELD — A festival that brings cuisine from Greece, Romania, Hungary, Ukraine, Poland and other nations of Eastern Europe to southern West Virginia is coming this Saturday to St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Bluefield.
The World Food Festival begins Saturday at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church at 187 Justin Lane, Bluefield, off Route 460 near John Nash Boulevard.
Dishes such as cabbage rolls, traditional potato and cheese filled pasta dumplings called pirogi, Greek gyro wraps, desserts and much more will be served. and for diners who want something American, there will be hotdogs, southern-style pulled pork, macaroni salad and traditional brown beans and cornbread.
Advance tickets are available until Friday evening, said Joyce Peters, one of the organizers. For $10, advance purchasers will receive 12 tickets.
When visitors arrive at the church, there will be a welcome tent where they can buy their tickets, which are paper tokens. Menus will be posted, and they can use the tokens at the tents offering the food they want to try.
Anyone with with questions or desiring ticket information can call Ranae Bailey at 304-320-0066 or mrbailey@frontier.net. Joyce Peters can be contacted at 304-952-1650 or joyce.ann.peters@gmail.com.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
