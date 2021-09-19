BLUEFIELD — Savory aromas that call Greece, Romania, Georgia, Hungary, Poland and the Ukraine home greeted eager visitors Saturday when they arrived at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Church World Food Festival.
The church was unable to host the World Food Festival in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this year after much discussion, the decision was made to offer the event, church member Renee Bailey said after helping prepare many Slavic Homeland Samplers including pirogi pasta filled with potatoes and cheese; a thick cabbage soup called kapustnica; and halusky, a dish made with egg noodles, pan-fried cabbage, onion and butter.
“Everyone really, really wanted to have it this year,” Bailey said. “We missed it from last year and we finally decided that the community wanted it.”
Visitors parked along a side road where a shuttle van took them to and from the church. Emily Lambert of Princeton waited for the ride with her daughter Ryann and son Traver.
“This is my first time,” she said. “There are some students from Bluefield University, and we thought this would be a good cultural experience for them.”
When the shuttle van dropped off Lambert and her children, food was being prepared under awnings while customers waited in line to place orders. Father Michael Foster of St. Mary’s said the event was going well.
St. Mary’s Capatho-Russian ethic heritage dates back to the 1800s when immigrants came to work in nearby McDowell County’s coal mines. This introduced a wide variety of European foods to the region.
“It’s a fundraiser for the church,” Father Michael said. “It’s also a really nice way for us to reach out into the community. We have such a diverse population here.”
Some people got a quick geography lesson with their meals. Church member Maka Shioshvili was serving Georgian-style green beans called Mtsvane Lobio, a beef stew called chashushuli and traditional Georgian dumplings called khinkali.
She quickly explained that her Georgia is the country between Turkey and Russia, not the American state. Both the country and the state are spelled the same way.
“People get them confused,” she said.
There was a selection of American favorites, too, for people who wanted more familiar food such as a hot dog or Appalachian beans and cornbread, said Joyce Peters of the Bluewell area. Even with a variety of new foods to try, there are always children who want a hot dog.
Many visitors make visiting the World Food Festival a family tradition. Some new visitors were adopting that tradition.
“This is our first time here,” said Janet Horn of Princeton, who was visiting the festival with her grandchildren Hannah and Jackson Terry. “We love it. They said this is going to be a yearly tradition.”
“I’d like to do this every single day for the rest of my life,” Hannah added.
“We got the sampler. That way we get to try a little of everything,” Horn said. “Of course, we’ve got to try the desserts.”
At a nearby table, Chris and Amanda Nichols of Princeton were trying the food with their children Harrison and Ellie.
“It’s our first time here,” Chris Nichols said with a smile. “It’s awesome, it’s awesome. And I had a gyro, and it was so good.”
“And pirogi,” Amanda added. “That was good.”
