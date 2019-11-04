BLUEFIELD — The 31st annual Model Railroad Show is set for November 9 and 10 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center.
The annual event is hosted by the Southeastern Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum. At the event railroad items including books, to scale models, lanterns, timetables, and more will be available.
Operating models from various states will also be in attendance at the event. Guests are also encouraged to bring railway-related items for an appraisal at the Railroad Antiques Roadshow table.
Along with vendors and appraisers, guests will also have the opportunity to have old electric trains tested for free and possibly even repaired.
Adults can enter for a $5 admission while children twelve and under can enter for free. Guests may enter the show from 9 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds from the annual show will benefit the SE Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The proceeds will fund the museum’s restoration of a baggage car ad office car from the West Virginia Midland which ran through the Webster Springs Vicinity.
For more information contact Matt Bumgarner at 828-527-6520.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.