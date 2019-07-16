BLUEFIELD — The 51st Annual Bluefield Shrine Horse Show is set to kick off Thursday.
Competitions begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and also at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. The youth competition and academy classes start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Wilson Butt, horse show official, said funds raised by the show, which is sponsored by the Bluefield Shrine Club, benefit the Shriners Hospitals Transportation Program
“We expect between 250 and 300 entries,” he said of the show, adding that it’s difficult to know because some bring their horses and place them in competition from their trailers, not using on-site stalls.
During the three-day show, 136 competitive events will be held.
Stalls will be available at noon on Wednesday.
Ed King, president of the Bluefield Shrine Club, said this year’s show is dedicated to Clyde Barr, R. Jack Richardson, and to the memory of Jody Frazier, Edward L. “Budgie” Niswander and “all members of the Bluefield Shine Club that passed on who worked tirelessly to make all of our horse shows a success during the past 51 years.”
“The show is also dedicated to our local children in the Shrine Hospital Programs,” he said. “We also honor A.V. Gibson, H.P. Hunnicutt, Jack Martin and Tom Seaver, founders of the Bluefield Shrine Club Children’s Hospital Transportation Program.”
Money raised from the event will help area children who are in need with transportation to and from a Shriners hospital, usually in Cincinnati, Ohio or Louisville, Ky., “or wherever they need to go,” Butt said.
Not only that, the lodging and meals for the child and one adult guardian or parent will also be paid by Shriners.
“Once a child is in the program, it is until they are 21 years old,” Butt said. “They can be transported several times.”
Food vendors will be hand for the event. Admission will be $5 per person, and children under 12 years old will be admitted for free.
Show coordinator is Jim Bailey.
