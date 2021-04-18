TAZEWELL, Va. — Spring is here, the air is getting warmer, flowers are blooming and hungry bears fresh from their winter hibernation are awake and sniffing around for their breakfasts.
Wildlife officials in both Virginia and West Virginia are reminding residents that the black bears in both states are awake and hungry. Natural foods such as nuts and fruits are not available yet, so bears are seeking out easy meals. These meals can be found in trash cans, bird feeders and the bowls left out for family dogs and cats.
“The goal is to make human sources of food harder for a bear to get than what nature provides – especially food that is high in fat and calories,” said Nelson Lafon, Forest Wildlife Program Manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Katie Martin, a deer, bear and turkey biologist with the Virginia Division of Natural Resources, told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that black bears are good at finding “all kinds of things to eat and getting into mischief.”
Very few of Virginia’s bear hibernate all winter. Females that give birth to cubs are more likely to find a cave and hibernate for longer periods of time, but they’re out now and they’re hungry, she said.
Bears can appear at any hour of the day, especially with nice spring temperatures, Martin said. It’s more common to see one early in the morning and right before nightfall.
Using their keen sense of smell, bears can detect possible meals such as the hamburgers and steaks that were on the grill, leftovers in garbage cans and bird feeders.
Bird feeders can be especially attractive to a bear, Martin said. One filled with sunflower seeds gives them the calories they are seeking.
“This time of year, it’s all about eating food,” she said.
If a bear appears outside a home, start making loud noises, Martin recommended. Doing things such as banging on pots and pans together or blowing car horns can make them uneasy about seeing somebody’s home as a place to find food.
“You don’t want that bear to be comfortable,” she said. “Keep all of the food away.”
The following steps can help homeowners avoid attracting black bears:
• Secure Garbage: Keep trash in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear-resistant container.
• Take down bird feeders.
• Secure pet and/or livestock feed in bear resistant containers or inside locked sheds.
• Clean up porches/decks: Clean grills, remove any potential food sources and remember a screened in porch is not a “secure” storage area from a bear’s point of view.
• Never leave food, trash or pet/livestock feed inside a vehicle.
Bear-resistant containers include metal trashcans that can be latched or locked, Martin said.
“It should be something very secure with a lockable lid,” she stated. “Bears are pretty handy at getting into a plastic trashcan.”
The more durable plastic trashcans can “do the trick for quite a while,” but they should have a latch mechanism or a lockable lid, too, she added.
Citizens can contact the toll-free Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 to report bear activity in their area and receive additional advice on preventing and mitigating wildlife conflicts.
