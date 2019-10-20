BRAMWELL — Hundreds of families came out to enjoy the first-ever Bluefield Daily Telegraph Spooktacular event in Bramwell, on Saturday.
A sea of princesses, superheroes and many creative costumes filled the streets of Bramwell. In search of candy and Halloween fun, children of all ages visited the Town of Millionaires.
“This has been an incredible success,” Jess Goins, Advertising Sales Manager of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, said, “We thought two hundred people would be a success. We had at least two hundred in the first hour we started.”
At the event children and their families had the opportunity to have their photo taken, for free, to be published in the paper. Along with photos, children had the opportunity to participate in Halloween activity stations, operated by vendors, and receive plenty of candy.
“This is a great event because it’s free for all our guests. It’s also safe and fun for the kids,” Goins said.
Enjoying the event, Joselyn Pruitt, 10, dawned a costume of her favorite movie Grease. While she enjoys the musical, she, and her accompanying friend, Zoe Hodge, 12, also enjoy theatre in general. From watching to performing, the two find themselves enjoying the theatre atmosphere.
“My favorite years are the ‘80s and the ‘50s. I did the ‘80s last year so this year I dressed like the ‘50s,” Joselyn said, wearing the bright yellow vintage-inspired costume.
According to Joselyn’s mother, Kellie, she brought the girls to safely trick-or-treat, and have their pictures taken. With Hodge being from out of town, the experience in historical Bramwell was also the perfect opportunity to experience Southern West Virginia.
“It’s really fun. It’s a really pretty local town and everyone is really sweet,” Hodge said.
Children also had the opportunity to trick-or-treat at the historic mansions and to trunk-or-treat with the Bramwell Police Department, Fire Department and Sportsman Club.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.