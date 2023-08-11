BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s Lotito Park is getting a new playground, and a splash pad too.
The city is seeking proposals from qualified contractors to construct the splash pad and the new playground. A legal ad seeking proposals for both projects was in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Telegraph.
The new splash pad will be the first of its kind at city park and will be constructed adjacent to the new playground, Bluefield Parks and Recreations Director Rick Showalter said.
The existing playground at city park, the Yakity Yak playground, is more than 25 years old.
“It has served its life,” Showalter said of the Yakity Yak facility. “It has been at least 25 years.”
The existing playground will be disassembled later this fall when city park is closed for the winter.
“They will start removing stuff from the playground this fall and then the install for the splash pad and the playground will be next spring,” Showalter said.
The target date for the opening of the new playground and splash pad is May of next year, he said.
Right now the closest splash pad in the region is located at Pipestem State Park, according to Showalter.
The city hasn’t decided on a name yet for the new playground. That will come later.
“It will have a new name,” Showalter said. “We just haven’t figured out what process will be considered.”
One option would be seeking community input on a new name for the new playground. That was the procedure utilized by the city more than two decades ago when the Yakity Yak playground was first installed.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
