BRAMWELL — Spirits beckoned curious guests to the historic mansions of Bramwell to recount the acts of their past lives.
With a chill in the air and mischief around every corner, the Town of Millionaires summoned their ghosts back to combined horror and history. From the town’s first mayor to the founder of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, spirits, played by actors, returned to their old stomping grounds.
On Saturday crowds of visitors were escorted through the dark streets of Bramwell where they came face to face with history. The actors portraying the historical home owners, and other personas, interacted with the guests while teaching them true facts.
“This is important not only for the Town of Bramwell but for the Children’s Home Society. This is the 12th year we have partnered with the Children’s Home Society in this fund raiser and all of the profits go to the children for the mentoring program and also in Bramwell for our children’s playground,” Bramwell mayor, Lou Stoker, said.
According to Stoker, each year the town is able to purchase a new addition for the playground which offers local children a safe place to play.
“We’re able to make a fun night and also benefit our children in this county,” Stoker said.
At the event guests had the opportunity to meet the spirit of Reverned D.W. Comstock, the founder of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Comstock spoke on the beginning of the society, in 1896, and how they hoped it would be working to find homes for children in need for many years to come.
“Back in 1896 he came to West Virginia and he got a bunch of Church people together and they created the Children’s Home Society,” the current director of the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia Princeton Office, Joanne Boileau, said, “The mission for the Children’s Home Society from the beginning was to find homes for children.”
To begin the tour guests were escorted by guides into the Bramwell town hall where they crept into the ominous jail cells. These cells, which were actually used to house criminals, sat quietly for guests to walk around the edges until the awaiting “Lunatic” inside frightened them.
“As a special guest we have the very first mayor of the town of Bramwell who’s from 1888 and he tells us some things he did because he conducted his meetings in that exact building,” Stoker said.
While walking from one location to the next guests witnessed various restless spirits such as a young couple walking the railroad tracks and the late wife of Dr. English. The doctor and his wife were real historic residents of Bramwell who played large roles in the town’s past.
As visitors crept by the disturbed spirit of Dr. English’s wife Cora, she warned them to step away from her fence. According to tour guide,Rodney Holcomb, Cora was extremely obsessive compulsive to the point that she would pour scalding hot water on her metal fence to cleanse it of germs after passerby would touch it.
Following in her life’s actions Cora’s spirit dosed the fence once more as a warning.
The night, filled with spirits, history and fun, allowed guests to experience the Town of Millionaires in a way they never have before.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
