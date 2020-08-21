LINDESIDE — The outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases at a Monroe County long-term care facility has surged to 45, prompting the closure of the county courthouse and suspension of all school sports practices.
The Monroe County Health Department released an update Thursday afternoon, with 27 positive tests among residents, 18 with staff, and three hospitalizations.
Three cases were reported Tuesday, with three more Wednesday and 39 new cases added Thursday.
On Tuesday, after the first positives, all residents and staff were tested and the results of those tests are now being received.
“We are working closely with the facility to identify additional cases and conduct contact tracing,” the department’s statement said. “Health and safety measures have already been implemented by the facility.”
The outbreak is at the Springfield Center in Lindside, a 60-bed skilled nursing facility.
As a result of the surge, including the 18 staff members from around the county, all school sports activities have been canceled and the Monroe County Courthouse has been closed indefinitely to the public.
Schools released the following message:
“Effective immediately all athletic practices for Monroe County Schools are cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.”
County Commissioner Kevin Galford released this statement:
“In response to a spike in the COVID 19 virus in the county, the Monroe County Commission announces that effective Friday, August 21st, the Monroe County Courthouse will be closed until further notice. Please be advised that all county offices will still be staffed during this closure during normal business hours … “
Springfield is part of Charleston-based Stonerise Healthcare.
Monroe County has a cumulative total of positive cases of 76, with (as of Wednesday) 17 recovered.
Before this surge, the county stood had reached only 20 positive cases since the pandemic began.
The health department also released a caution to residents.
“As we are all aware, we do have a COVID-19 outbreak at Springfield Center,” the statement said. “However, in addition to that, COVID-19 is present throughout our community. Please be diligent in practicing health and safety precautions. It’s important that we all do our part to help decrease the spread of COVID-19”
Those precautions include:
• Wear a mask
• Practice proper hygiene etiquette (wash your hands, cover your cough, etc.)
• Practice social distancing
• Stay Home if You’re Sick
• Avoid unnecessary travel
• Don’t attend large gatherings or events
Residents in long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable because of age and underlying conditions.
An outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County has resulted in 18 COVID-19 related deaths.
Gov. Jim Justice last week once again ended visitation at nursing homes because of those outbreaks which have occurred.
On Wednesday Justice said 26 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities around the state.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
