BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield city official has been honored by a state organization for his accomplishments.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director as well as director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), is the recipient of the 2022 WV Brownfield Award in Economic Development.
The award recognizes a project or community partner that has demonstrated excellence in economic development on one or more brownfield sites.
Spencer was recognized for that as well as many accomplishments, including the Bluefield Commercialization Station, an incubator for manufacturing initiatives for which he obtained a $2 million EDA POWER grant to create.
He also won accolades for a $2 million grant to develop I-77 Exit 1, which has led to Omnis Building Technologies to locate there, bringing a $40 million investment and creating 150 to 300 jobs.
“I was humbled and honored to be recognized by the West Virginia Brownfield Program in Morgantown,” he said.
George Carico, with the Brownfield Assistance Center at Marshall University, and Carrie M. Staton, wth the West Virginia University center, presented the award to Spencer.
Spencer also was instrumental in seeing Bluefield obtain a Brownfields Coalition Assessment grant from the EPA which was used to assess 17 sites in the city, many of which received remediation.
One project, the Hawley Building, is now home to the Bluestone Health Center after remediation.
The 400 block of downtown Bluefield has been selected for a Brownfield Clean-Up grant from the EPA.
Spencer said the award was specifically for the Hawley Building renovations.
“It is very rewarding to see something to go from the Hawley Building (which was in disrepair) to a state-of-the-art federally-qualified health clinic,” he said, which was what the Brownfield grant made possible.
Spencer said Bluefield has “done very well” with the assessment grant from a few years ago that led to an environmental assessment of 17 downtown businesses, including the Hawley Building and the former Summit Bank bullding, which is now home to Intuit.
A block of dilapidated structures on Bluefield Avenue was also demolished after the assessments, making way for a new Dollar General.
“We have had good success,” he said, adding that buildings in the 400 block in the downtown area are now undergoing asbestos abatement through the EPA grants, with the eventual goal to demolish some of them.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.