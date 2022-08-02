A deal has been secured for Congress to pass and President Joe Biden sign a permitting package to speed up the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made the announcement Monday, saying he has secured a commitment from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Biden that the package will be passed by the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30, and allow the MVP to be “quickly completed.”
The energy permitting provisions in the legislation include an array of measures to speed up federal permitting processes in all areas of energy and in particular designated projects of “strategic national importance.”
Specifically, the package will require the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and give the DC Circuit jurisdiction over any further litigation.
“Completion of the MVP, which is 94 percent complete, will allow the United States to unleash our abundant supply of clean American energy by unlocking 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, lowering prices at home and allowing us to backfill our allies around the world currently relying on Vladimir Putin and other dictators,” Manchin said.
The MVP, a 303-mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline, when finished will bring natural gas from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va. It was initially scheduled to be operational by the end of 2018 at a cost of about $3.5 billion. That did not happen and permits were extended to Oct. 13, 2022.
More than 90 percent of the pipe has been placed. However, because of protests and lawsuits the project has been delayed by court battles and the company is now asking for an extension of the permits to 2026 and the cost estimate to finish is now at more than $6 billion.
The latest court setback for the MVP was a decision made U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va. to invalidate approvals previously granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to construct the pipeline on federal land.
That includes Jefferson National Forest, which the MVP must pass through in Monroe and Giles Counties, with a total of about 3.5 miles on federal land involved. The pipeline also must run under the Appalachian Trail where it crosses the ridgeline of Peters Mountain in Monroe County.
Permits to cross streams had also been tied up in court.
However, that scenario may now change as both Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have been pushing FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) to extend MVP’s current permits beyond the current October deadlines and move the 4th Circuit Case to the DC Circuit jurisdiction, which, they both said, is a more favorable environment.
“We are looking at energy security and energy independence, our own resources, especially when you frame it up with what is going on in the Ukraine,” Capito said during a recent interview. “We have many, many pipelines existing in this country so this is not a new concept.”
She and Manchin both have said they want to see the cases heard in the D.C. court.
“The company has asked if they can get it (this court case) in the D.C. court,” Capito said. “Most businesses don’t want to do that, but that tells you they will have a more objective hearing in the D.C. court. At the same time, we’ve got to make sure (federal agencies) move quicker and faster and fairer to make sure the proper environmental permits are permitted so they can finish this project.”
Capito said “it just makes common sense, in my view” because the pipeline is almost 95 percent complete and is needed.
“We cannot get a pipeline out of the Marcellus Shale (in north central West Virginia),” Manchin said earlier this year. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline is 95 percent complete. That means the pipeline is in the ground, covered and reclamation done (on the land above it). But they have been blocked. That pipeline must be connected to the market.”
On Monday, Capito issued a statement saying she supports the permitting reforms, but Democrats should “release and enact strong permitting legislation before proceeding forward with their reckless tax-and-spending spree.”
“If Democrats have agreed to pass strong permitting reform, then they should release exact legislative text—not a framework—for consideration and enactment before the Senate considers their partisan reckless tax-and-spending spree bill,” she said. Otherwise, I—and my fellow West Virginians—would not be comfortable trusting Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden to follow through on a plan that would expand drilling, build pipelines, protect coal jobs, or decrease regulations.”
“Republicans have stood strong in advocating for permitting reform for years,” Capito said. “Instead of this partisan exercise that the Democrats are pursuing, we should be working together toward a bipartisan compromise to enhance energy production in this country.”
Manchin said in the Monday announcement that the MVP project has had a huge economic impact on West Virginia, including:
• $1.2 billion in additional investment to complete the project
• 4-5 month construction period
• Approximately 2,500 construction related jobs
• $40 million annually in new tax revenue for West Virginia; $10 million annually in new tax revenue for Virginia
• $200-million to $250 million more per year in royalties for West Virginia landowners
• Completion will allow the previously-planned MVP expansion and MVP Southgate to proceed, which will create approximately 2,000 construction jobs and invest an additional $1 billion into West Virginia and Virginia.
The agreement on Monday also directs the president “to designate and periodically update a list of at least 25 high-priority energy infrastructure projects and prioritize permitting” for the permitting provisions.
It also requires a balanced list of project types, including critical minerals, nuclear, hydrogen, fossil fuels, electric transmission, renewables, and carbon capture, sequestration, storage and removal.
The criteria for selecting designated projects includes: reducing consumer energy costs, improving energy reliability, decarbonization potential, and promoting energy trade with our allies.
Maximum timelines for permitting reviews will also be set, including two years for NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) reviews for major projects and one year for lower-impact projects.
Other provision relate to improvements to the Clean Water Act, limit statute of limitations for court cases, clarify FERC jurisdiction regarding the regulation of interstate hydrogen pipeline, storage, import and export facilities, and enhance federal government permitting authority for interstate electric transmission facilities that have been determined by the Secretary of Energy to be in the national interest.
A provision also requires that if a federal court remands or vacates a permit for energy infrastructure, the court must set and enforce a reasonable schedule and deadline, not to exceed 180 days, for the agency to act on remand.
