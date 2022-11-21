By Kim Dunlap
CNHI News W.Va.
WASHINGTON — Before dawn broke last month at the Purdue University Airport in West Lafayette, Indiana, the group of military veterans who had gathered inside one of the facility’s hangars was already buzzing with excitement.
The group was just minutes away from the adventure of a lifetime, and they were feeling it.
The Honor Flight Network was created in 2005 with the mission of celebrating America’s veterans by allowing them — each accompanied by a guardian — to have an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the nation’s memorials.
Since its inception, more than 250,000 military veterans — ranging from World War II to the war in Vietnam — have attended this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
On Oct. 11, another 80-plus Indiana veterans joined that group.
The first stop of the day in D.C. was the World War II memorial, which stands in the shadow of the nearby Washington Monument.
With its peaceful fountains and tribute to those who served and sacrificed their lives during the conflict, the memorial was personal for Vietnam War veteran Pat Brown.
Walter Brown III, Pat’s father, was in the Navy during WWII, and he’s buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
“My dad died when I was four,” Pat said. “Everybody asked me what I thought about the trip (Honor Flight), and I told them two things that I wanted to see was the Vietnam Wall memorial and my dad’s grave again because this will probably be the last time I’m here to see it.”
Brown did in fact have an opportunity later that day to visit his father’s grave.
While others in the group ate lunch, Indiana resident Larry Snyder solemnly walked over to the Vietnam Wall.
“I haven’t been here for about 25 years,” he said. “So this is special, especially being here with so many other Vietnam veterans. … I left my Cub Scout medal at the wall one time because a friend of mine was killed, and we were in Cub Scouts together.
“There are brothers on the wall. There are fathers and sons on the wall. I personally know about 15. Some were from my unit. Some were from my hometown.
“It’s hard to talk about,” Snyder continued. “Not all of them you see are killed. The crosses are the ones missing. If the body is found, they turn it into a diamond. You see a lot of both up there.”
A few feet from Snyder, Vietnam veteran Ron Lee was slowly walking alongside the wall, pausing every few feet as if to read a name he recognized.
Mike Logan, Lee’s guardian and friend, didn’t even want to ask Lee how many people he knew on the wall, realizing the number would likely be “too many.”
After a couple more stops at memorials for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force, it was time to visit Arlington National Cemetery and watch the changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Since 1948, “The Old Guard” — soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — has watched over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Day and night, a solitary guard walks 21 steps down a black mat behind the Tomb, turns, faces east for 21 seconds, turns and faces north for 21 seconds and then takes 21 steps back down the mat.
