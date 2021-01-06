TAZEWELL, Va. — A special election will be set to fill the vacancy created in the Virginia General Assembly when state Sen. Ben Chafin, R-38th District, died last week from COVID-19 complications.
Virginia requires a special election rather than an appointment by the governor.
But when that special election will take place is still up in the air.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said the process will be initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam, who will petition the court for a writ of election.
Earls said an initial statement by the state Board of Elections said Feb. 2 would be the earliest possible date for a special election, but nothing has been initiated so far and the 2021 session of the General Assembly starts next week.
“They may wait until after the session,” he said. The session is scheduled to end Feb. 27.
Earls said so far there has been no word of any action, but it could happen relatively quickly if a writ of election is filed.
However, he added, the state association of registrars has issued a statement saying it would be difficult to move quickly, especially considering the General Assembly session and the pandemic, which is predicted to worsen in the coming weeks.
Chafin, a Russell County native who was a Republican and represented the 38th District, was reelected to a four-year term in 2019 so had three years remaining on his term.
The 38th District includes Tazewell, Russell, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson and Pulaski counties as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties, and the cities of Norton and Radford.
Chafin died on New Year’s Day.
“I knew Ben as a lawmaker, an attorney, a banker, and a farmer raising beef cattle in Moccasin Valley, working the land just as generations of his family had done before him,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “He loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more.”
Chafin was the first Virginia lawmaker to die from the virus.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.