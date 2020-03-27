POCAHONTAS, Va. — The Spearhead ATV Trail in Tazewell County is scheduled to be closed for at least 30 days, starting Monday.
Shawn Lindsey, executive director of Spearhead Trails, said Thursday the Town of Pocahontas made the request related to fears associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he is honoring it.
“I think the town is doing the right thing,” he said, referring to citizen’s concerns about an increase in ATV traffic coming into town, some from out of state. “We respect their authority to protect the people.”
Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson said town council met Thursday and declared a State of Emergency, and also wrote a letter to Spearhead requesting the temporary closure of the trail, which is the only ATV trail in the county.
“Since the Hatfield-McCoy (ATV trail system in West Virginia that begins in Mercer County) closed, traffic has increased in the town quite a bit,” he said. “There was some concern from citizens that they have been told to stay home (with no unnecessary trips) but it’s full steam ahead for out-of-state people.”
Gibson said that while riding on the trail poses no issue regarding the spread of the virus, visitors stop by places for supplies and use facilities.
“It’s an open door for it (the virus) to be brought here,” he said. “We would like to see it closed for 30 days. We have listened to our citizens.”
After that 30 days, the situation with the virus will be reevaluated.
Both trailheads to the Old Pocahontas Trail, in the town as well as in Boissevain, will be closed, Lindsey said, barring any intervention by a “higher authority,” referring to another entity that may have the power to intervene, but he does not expect that to happen.
He said the trail system’s board of directors will discuss the issue Friday, but he understands that they will abide by the town’s wishes.
On Tuesday, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of closing the trail temporarily, but agreed to take no action.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the closure of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system earlier this week due to the fear of people from out of state bringing the virus to this area.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has taken no action on closing any trails. He and Justice both have encouraged people to go outdoors and have left the state parks open for walking and hiking, but all facilities at the parks are closed.
Gibson said Pocahontas residents quickly saw a spike in visitors after the Hatfield-McCoy was closed, and that prompted town council to take action.
The State of Emergency gives the town the authority to “to take all appropriate action to mitigate the effects and spread of COVID-19 and assist the Town and its residents with the effects of the COVID 19 outbreak by restricting or closing Town public buildings and places that reasonably may be closed; limiting hours of operation of Town public buildings and places; cancelling or postponing Town events, programs, and classes; or imposing reasonable screenings for access to, or to remain in, Town public buildings or places. Further, the Mayor, or his designee, may revoke, postpone, or suspend issuance of any special event license that may reasonably endanger the health, safety, or general welfare of the public as determined by the Mayor, or his designee.”
Lindsey also said that Spearhead trails in other counties in Southwest Virginia remain open at this point.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.