TAZEWELL, Va. — The Spearhead ATV Trail in Tazewell County will remain open for now.
That decision was made by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors in an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to consider actions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
County Administrator Eric Young brought up the issue for discussion after the board agreed to closing the county administration building to public access without an appointment, staggering shifts of county employees and closing the facilities at parks while leaving them open for hiking.
Young said a concern has been raised about the Spearhead attracting people from outside the area who could possibly import the virus, which is the reason West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice closed the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System last week.
Part of the plan laid out by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to combat the highly contagious virus is to discourage unnecessary public travel and keeping the trails open could serve to “flaunt” the Governor’s request, Young said.
But closing the trails would also hurt businesses and keep down tax revenue.
Northam has kept state parks open for outdoor recreation and some supervisors said the ATV trails are similar because people do not congregate and are outside.
Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury said she talked with Shawn Lindsey, director of the Spearhead system, and he said any orders or mandates issued by the Governor “does not affect us at this time.”
Board Chair Charlie Stacy said with the closing of the Hatfield-McCoy system, more ATV riders may come to the Spearhead, adding that more visitors does increase the chance the virus could be brought into the county.
“Is there an appetite among the board to promote the closure of the trail system in Tazewell County,’ he asked.
But board members said it’s a matter of practicing social distancing, which ATV riders can do since they don’t congregate and tend to be with family members who they are with anyway.
Residents are also encouraged to enjoy the outdoors, but always practice social distancing.
“That’s the way Spearhead took it … actually begging for people to be outdoors,” Asbury said, adding that members of the board of the Spearhead system, which runs in other counties in Southwest Virginia as well, do not want to close the trails.
Asbury, who represents the district where the trailheads are, also said the restaurants at the resorts offer carryout only and the Spearhead board felt the trails “are the safest place to be with lot of open air and no crowds.”
Board members agreed to keep the trails open, barring any state order.
Young said the trails will also be monitored in case “we start getting a huge amount of traffic.”
The board approved Young’s decision to close the visitor’s center in Cavitt’s Creek Park, including cabin rentals, kayak rentals, boat rentals, bait sales, and picnic shelter rentals until April 21. The park will remain open to visitors, provided they abide by the Governor’s directives to not gather in groups of 10 or more and that they maintain social distancing. Groups of 10 or more that meet in the park will be asked to leave.
The board also ratified closing the County Administration Offices to public visitors until April 21. The public may contact the board by telephone at (276) 385-1200 and the public is requested to understand that response time may be slow during the virus slowdown.
These changes are in addition to the modified hours to the County Courthouse established last week, including closing at noon on Fridays and not opening until noon on Mondays. The Board previously closed the County’s Visitors’ Centers, Animal Shelter, Public Library, and Building Inspections Office to visitors.
The county continues under a state of emergency as the board works in concert with federal and state agencies regarding the virus.
Stacy also reminded the public how they can help stop the spread of the virus.
“Please follow the Virginia Department of Health recommendations: frequent and thorough hand-washing; keeping a distance of 6 feet from other persons; avoid touching your eyes and nose; and not gathering in groups of 10 or more persons.”
Tuesday’s meeting was closed to the public but it could be accessed through a conference call, giving residents and the media the opportunity to hear the proceedings and ask questions.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
