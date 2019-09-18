PRINCETON — A voucher program offering low-cost spaying and neutering has provided the procedures to more than 1,300 dogs and cats, preventing the birth of thousands of unwanted puppies and kittens in Mercer and McDowell Counties, the local Humane Society announced Tuesday.
The Mercer County Humane Society was able to provide low-cost spay/neuter assistance with a West Virginia Department of Agriculture grant it received last April, Kim Bay, the society’s president, said.
“We are proud to take a step in the right direction to help protect our community and have a direct impact on the number of unwanted puppy and kitten births,” Bay said.
The society has stopped issuing vouchers, but it plans to resume the program in February 2020 when more funding becomes available, Bay said.
“We have used all the money,” she stated. “The state had given us $15,000, and then we had to match that. And I was logging in all the information (Monday) and we were at $29,000.”
Vouchers with expiration dates of Oct. 31 are still pending.
“We have gone through all our money, but that’s OK because we still had money set aside for the spays and neuters,” Bay said.
The Mercer County Humane Society used its own money when it started issuing low-cost vouchers last February, then the society started using state grant money.
“We started before we got the grant and we used our own money for that. We can apply for the grant again in March (2020) and last year, that’s what we did, and we didn’t hear we had received it until April,” Bay said. “We will start back in February (2020) using our money that we have set aside.”
“We wanted to give the vets a bit of a break because they have been so busy since we started; and some of the vets have been backed up a couple of weeks trying to get in everybody,” she added. “The response has been overwhelming. I just want to say how much we appreciate all the vets in Mercer County working with us on this.”
The spay/neuter voucher program’s goal is to reduce the area’s homeless pet population. The Mercer County Animal Shelter stays full of dogs and cats since it takes in about 2,000 pets a year.
Reducing the numbers of unwanted litters will help ease the shelter’s burden and the one handled by the region’s independent rescue groups, she said. McDowell County doesn’t have a county-funded shelter. The county relies on the McDowell County Humane Society, which has limited resources to provide shelter for homeless animals.
“We can only help,” Bay said of the voucher program’s impact. “It may be a couple of years before we actually see the results.”
The Mercer County Humane Society does not shelter animals. People interested in adopting a pet can visit the Mercer County Animal Shelter located on Shelter Road off Route 460 near Princeton, Bay said.
Bay can be contacted at 304-887-3024.
