TAZEWELL, Va. — Southwest Virginia voters will decide a key vacancy today in the Virginia General Assembly.
Two candidates, Republican Travis Hackworth of Richlands and Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford, are vying to fill the 38th Senatorial District vacancy that was created by the death of Senator Ben Chafin.
Hackworth is a current member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Buchwald is a nurse practitioner from Radford.
Polls open today at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters will cast a ballot today at their normal polling precincts.
“We hope to have a good turnout,” Earls said of today’s special election. “A lot of time and effort goes into elections.”
In Tazewell County, 1,586 early in-person votes have already been cast, according to County Registrar Brian Earls.
Another 369 absentee ballots have been cast by mail. Earls said another 109 absentee ballots have been issued, but not yet returned. They must be postmarked by today and received by Friday to be counted.
The 38th Senatorial District includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Pulaski, and Tazewell counties, Norton City, Radford City, and parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
If Hackworth were to win today, he would have to resign from the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to serve in the state Senate. Furthermore, a Hackworth victory would mean that Tazewell County would then have two representatives in the Virginia General Assembly. Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, also a resident of Tazewell County, currently represents the 3rd Delegate District in the state House.
If Buchwald wins today’s special election, Democrats would further expand their majority in the state Senate.
Democrats currently control the state Senate, House and governor’s office in Richmond.
