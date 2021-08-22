TAZEWELL, Va. — A Southwest Virginia state senator and local officials have signed on to a lawsuit against the Virginia Redistricting Commission to change how the official residence of people incarcerated is determined.
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, is leading the charge to reverse a provision under the commission’s “Statutory Criteria” that requires “[p]ersons incarcerated in a federal, state, or local correctional facility” to be counted for redistricting purposes “in the locality of their address at the time of incarceration.”
“In other words, the Statutory Criteria demand that incarcerated persons be counted for redistricting persons somewhere other than the place where they are actually incarcerated,” the lawsuit says. “Virginia prisons are typically located in rural districts with greater Republican voting strength…”
The Statutory Criteria was enacted by a Democrat-controlled General Assembly that essentially changed a Constitutional Amendment approved by voters last year to establish an independent committee to redraw district lines based on the 2020 census that would be free of political influence, the suit says.
“By passing the Statutory Criteria shortly after submitting the 2020 Amendment to the people, the Virginia General Assembly has deftly clawed back control over the process, pretending to delegate all authority over future redistricting to the Commission while retaining ultimate power in the form of Statutory Criteria designed to achieve a specific outcome,” the lawsuit says.
That “specific outcome” relates to redrawing district lines for “personal, geographic, or partisan advantage.”
“Petitioners reasonably expected that amending the state constitution would have an actual effect: Namely, stripping the state legislature of its redistricting authority to prevent politicians from unfairly manipulating district boundaries to achieve a particular political result. But the General Assembly has prevented the creation of a genuinely independent Commission…” the lawsuit says. “The Statutory Criteria directly threaten Petitioners’ individual right to vote by artificially reducing total population counts in their Southwest Virginia districts, thereby depriving them and the Southwest region of political power—and their districts of necessary public resources—while also deliberately diluting the votes of citizens residing in other parts of the Commonwealth.”
The suit goes on to say that residents of the communities where prisons are located “often expend substantial local resources to support their local correctional facilities— including use of the local utility infrastructure (power, water, sewer) and healthcare infrastructure (such as local doctors, hospitals, and emergency rooms).”
Five state or federal correctional facilities are located in Hackworth’s district, which includes Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan counties, all considered Republican counties and all losing population from the preliminary census figures.
“Artificially reducing the populations of these areas to reassign their non-voting populations to other parts of the Commonwealth creates real and significant funding and planning problems for Petitioners’ rural communities,” the lawsuit says. “The General Assembly has thereby advanced a legal fiction—i.e., the fiction that incarcerated persons live somewhere other than the place they actually reside—that will have real-world consequences for Petitioners and the communities they live in and represent. Petitioners will still bear all of the responsibility to care for the people in their prisons, without any of the political representation they would otherwise be entitled to receive.”
The Statutory Criteria passed by the General Assembly violates the Constitution, according the lawsuit, and “petitioners request that this Court affirm the supremacy of the Virginia Constitution by issuing the requested writ of mandamus ordering Respondents to follow only the redistricting criteria contained in the state constitution when drawing new districts based upon 2020 census data.”
The lawsuit was filed in the Virginia Supreme Court and other petitioners include Tazewell County Supervisors Charlie Stacy and Maggie Asbury; Buchanan County Supervisors Trey Adkins and Craig Stiltner; Russell County Supervisor David Eaton; and Robert Majors, a former employee of Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Buchanan County.
M. Brett Hall, a Gate City attorney representing the petitioners, said in a statement that after voters removed redistricting authority from the legislature, the “Virginia General Assembly passed legislation undercutting that authority and independence by forcing a set of its own criteria on the Commission.”
“The Commission must be allowed to work outside the stranglehold of the legislature and must not be forced to draw districts based on the legislature’s criteria,” he said. “The legislature is currently trying to force the Commission to use a new prison gerrymander and other discriminatory and unconstitutional criteria that will devastate Southwest Virginia. Specifically, they will try to force the Commission, currently with no members from Southwest Virginia, to remove Southwest Virginia’s large prison population from their population count. Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau counted that population in Southwest Virginia, where they reside and utilize significant financial resources from the region’s citizens and local governments.”
