RICHMOND, Va. — Southwest Virginia continues to be the hot spot in Virginia for the COVID-19 positivity rate, and state officials are urging residents to follow protocol.
“The numbers are concerning,” said Gov. Ralph Northam during a pandemic update on Wednesday, referring to the 8 percent positive rate in the region. “There has been a steady increase in cases.”
Virginia overall has a positivity rate (the percentage of positive cases of the total number tested) of 5.1 percent.
“The spread in Southwest Virginia is derived in part by small family gatherings,” he said, adding that people must follow protocol to avoid this from happening, especially wearing masks.
Northam said some states and countries are reimposing restrictions, as he did earlier in eastern Virginia to help bring numbers down.
“Nobody wants to have to that,” he said. “But this virus remains a very real threat.”
Northam said ongoing conversations are being held with local health officials about actions to mitigate community spread.
“Everyone needs to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus,” he said. “Many people are tired of COVID restrictions. We are all tired … Most people are doing the right things and are tired of seeing those who disregard the rules.”
The keys are the same as always, he said, with wearing facial coverings, avoiding indoor gatherings and washing hands.
“We don’t want our case counts to look like other states,” he said of another wave of surges around the country. “We want our children back in school. We want our businesses back open. We want to do it safely and responsibly. The only way to do that is to keep numbers down in our communities.”
All Virginia counties in this area have seen increasing numbers.
As of Wednesday, Tazewell County has a cumulative total of 519 positive cases with 25 current hospitalizations and two deaths.
Giles County has had134 cases with four hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Bland County now stands at 72 total cases, three hospitalizations and five deaths.
In Buchanan County, the total cases is now at 266 with 15 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Russell County has had 483 cases, with 41 hospitalized and eight deaths.
Northam said one of the mitigating factors is more testing and the state is now up to about 15,000 tests a day.
The first major shipment of “rapid tests,” which can have results back in about 15 minutes, arrived last week.
Northam said 200,000 were ordered and 26,000 are here.
“They will go to long-term care facilities,” he said. “We expect more to arrive soon.”
The rapid tests are antigen tests and a positive is followed by the traditional swab test to be fully verified.
Northam also said more money is being set aside to help small businesses.
“We are dramatically expanding the program to help…” he said. “The maximum grant amount is $100,000, up from $10,000.”
Part of the funding for it, $30 million, will come from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
The money will help restaurants, farmers, retail and non-profits, he added.
“Small businesses and non-profits are the backbone or our economy,” he said, and the state is committed to helping them and their employees.
On the election, Northam said about 1.2 million people have taken advantage of early voting to cast their ballots and more than 800,000 absentee ballots have been sent in, for a total of more 2 million residents who have already voted.
That is 36 percent of the total number of registered voters in the state, he added, and more than half of the total number who voted in 2016.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
