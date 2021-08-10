By STAFF REPORTS
RICHLANDS, Va. — Employees at Southwest Virginia Community College will be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the college announced Tuesday.
Because the Tazewell County-based community college is an entity of the Commonwealth, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's mandate that all state employees be vaccinated also extends to SWCC employees, the college said in a prepared statement.
Those employees who refuse to take the vaccine will be required to provide evidence of weekly negative COVID test results. The order includes an exemption for medical and religious reasons, but those employees, if approved, must also provide evidence of weekly negative COVID test results.
