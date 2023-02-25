The Southwest Regional Recreational Authority (SRRA) Board announced it has selected Colonel Anthony S. “Steve” Pike to serve as Interim Executive
Director where he will lead the organization’s mission to facilitate, enhance and sustain economic growth through the creation and management of multi-use trails across the Heart
of Appalachia region.
Pike, who most recently served as the Chief for the Division of Capitol Police, brings extensive leadership and management skills to the organization, SRRA officials said.
“We are pleased to have Colonel Pike join SRRA. He has a track record of strong leadership and incredible success,” said Chairman of the Board Rick Wood. “He is known for his work ethic and is uniquely qualified to lead SRRA successfully into the future.”
During his time with the Capitol Police, Pike was responsible for the 24-hour public safety services of the Virginia General Assembly, the Governor and his family, the Lieutenant
Governor, Attorney General, Virginia Supreme Court Justices, Court of Appeals Judges, thousands of state employees and more than 100,000 annual visitors to the Capitol complex. He retired in 2022.
“As a native of Wythe County, I’m thrilled to return home to Southwest Virginia and use my professional skills to develop the mission of Spearhead Trails. I look forward to building new partnerships and watching our organization expand and grow in a manner which our region can be proud,” Pike said. “I’m grateful to the SRRA Board and the Senators and Delegates of Southwest Virginia for their support in my vision for the organization.”
Pike has dedicated himself to public service, SRRA officials said. He began his law enforcement career in 1988 with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, where he was named Officer of the Year in 1999. He served four years in the United States Army and is a graduate of the 227th session of the FBI National Academy, the 64th session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety Executive Management Program and the Commonwealth Management Institute.
Pike and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Scott County.
Located in the Heart of Appalachia region, the Southwest Regional Recreational Authority (SRRA), also known as Spearhead Trails was established by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2008.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.