ATHENS — The picturesque mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia may be known for their outdoor attractions and ATV trails, but they are also an ideal location for stargazing.
Without the distraction of neon lights and towering skyscrapers, the mountains offer a panoramic view of the heavens at night, and a perfect opportunity for stargazing.
Telescopes and binoculars aren’t a requirement here in the mountains for a splendid view of the heavens above. As long as rain and significant cloud cover isn’t present, a pollution-free, low-light view of the stars above is almost guaranteed at night.
“Just anywhere in this area is really good viewing for me,” Dr. Carl Smith, assistant professor of physics at Concord University in Athens, said. “Just being able to see the stars out in the middle of Princeton. Take advantage of it. Look up. Bring some binoculars.”
The mountains are an ideal location for stargazing, Smith, who teaches astronomy courses at the university, said.
“There are crazy advantages. Southern West Virginia is great for this,” he said. “One of the biggest issues or concerns for stargazing is light pollution.”
However, the further away you are from city lights, telephone polls and residential dwellings, light pollution is reduced and the stargazing experience is enhanced, according to Smith.
However, before camping out under the stars, or planning a stargazing trip into the country, there are several things you must first consider.
“The absolute first step with stargazing is safety,” Smith said. “Having safety in numbers and people knowing where you are going. No a way to get help if you need it. Make sure someone knows where you are. The next thing is darkness and southern West Virginia is great for it.”
If there are lights in the area where you are planning to stargaze, it is best to do so in a location where the lights are pointed downward, Smith explained. He also recommends looking upward during the so-called “astronomical twilight,” or the period of time after sunset when the sun is about 18 degrees below the horizon, for an optimal viewing experience.
“The sun actually lights up some particles in the upper atmosphere after sunset,” Smith said. “Astronomical Twilight happens after sunset.”
Right after sunset, you can also often see satellites around the earth.
While stargazing is a year-round activity, your best view is often on a clear, cool night.
“Serious stargazers always wait for nice, clear and cool nights,” he said. “When it is cool the air doesn’t move around in the atmosphere as much. Often cool, clear nights are the best viewing.”
The higher the elevation, the better the view.
“Random back roads — first of all you shouldn’t go anywhere you don’t have permission,” Smith said. “The advantage of mountains is first of all slightly higher elevation does a lot for you, but it also lets you see better from the horizon.”
You should avoid car headlights as well when stargazing.
“The pupils of your eyes get larger when it is darker and when it sees a bright light it will contract,” he said. “And when it contracts it lets in less light. You can see a lot more when your irises are open. Headlights from cars are bad for that. “
Winter also is a good time for stargazing, according to Smith.
“Winter is actually a good time because of this cool, still air,” he said. “In the winter, if you can rough it out for being outside for that long, you can get some of the best viewing ever because of how cool and still the sky is. With that being said what people are interested in are different events and objects in the year. Summer is a great time for seeing certain objects. The planets are only visible at night at certain times of the year. So right now we’ve got Jupiter and Saturn showing up in the winter skies and you can get some really beautiful views of that.”
A number of astronomy magazines, and websites, can be utilized to track celestial events.
Having a telescope, or even binoculars, also will help.
“If you are interested, there is something to be said about equipment,” Smith added. “First of all, you don’t need to worry about buying some equipment. Binoculars are a great way of getting started.”
Buying a telescope is another option, or even attending a “star party.”
“Star parties are when people with great telescopes will congregate in big places,” Smith said. “They love showing off their telescopes.”
Even if you don’t have a telescope or binoculars with you, Smith says there is plenty of things you can still see with your naked eye.
At Concord University in Athens, which is located in Mercer County, students have an ideal way to view the heavens. There is an astronomy tower on campus. Students, particularly those who take astronomy courses, participate in regular viewing sessions at the astronomy tower.
“The dome appears to have been purchased either in the 40s or the 50s,” Smith said.
The astronomy tower is located on campus behind Callaghan Stadium.
“We use it pretty regularly for astronomy class,” he said. “We have opportunities for (student) viewings Monday and Wednesday if the weather is good. It’s great fun for the students.”
The astronomy class is held in the evening, around 7:30 p.m., so that students can make use of the telescope at the astronomy tower afterwards.
In the future, Smith is hoping to see more astronomy outreach events on the campus, including maybe a local astronomy club, which could possibly utilize the astronomy tower as well.
“It’s a big want of mine to start that up again,” he said. “I want to see if there is any interest in starting an astronomy club.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.