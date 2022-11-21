By J. Damon Cain
CNHI News W.Va.
Try as he might, John Deskins, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, could not spin the four-county regional data in his annual economic outlook presentation beyond a sober assessment of conditions as they are and what challenges lie ahead.
Turns out, the message was much the same as it has been over the past several years: Coal is struggling to boost local fortunes as it once did and the local workforce is ill prepared for the jobs ahead.
The good news?
War in Ukraine is boosting coal exports for now and the state is almost fully recovered from the Covid downturn of 2020, which Deskins called “the fastest economic collapse in modern history.”
As of September, Deskins said, the state had regained 93,000 of the 95,000 jobs lost during the first few months of the Covid economic downturn.
“We had a 14 percent job loss in West Virginia at the front end of Covid,” Deskins said during a presentation earlier this month at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
New data, he added, indicates that West Virginia has recovered the last of the lost jobs.
Still, the annual report said the region’s economic recovery from the Covid recession has lagged both state and national averages, with total employment in the region rebounding to just below 98 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
As has been the case for decades, the workforce participation rate “is dead last among the states,” Deskins said, coming in at 55 percent. The nation’s average rate is 62 percent.
The rates are even lower in the four counties covered in the regional report. Raleigh County, the economic powerhouse of the New River Gorge region, showed a 50.3 percent rate, while Fayette (48.5 percent) and Summers (41.5 percent) counties were all below water.
The trend also plays out across an important age group (25 to 54) with a 74.1 percent rate, again, last of all 50 states in the U.S.
Other human capital demographics were just as concerning. The percentage of West Virginians with a bachelor’s degree is 24.1 percent, with the U.S. average at 35 percent.
The state’s mortality rate is 1,056 deaths per 100,000 population, the third highest behind Alabama and Mississippi.
And the drug overdose death rate in West Virginia is by far the highest in the country at 81 per 100,000 population, nearly three times the national average of 28.
As such, total deaths in the state with a more elderly population than most continue to outnumber births. That, added atop the state’s outmigration of residents, assures the state and region of a continued loss of population.
Coal output has fallen by more than half since 2008, with much of the industry’s demand shifting to export markets. The region’s coal economy is expected to see continued growth for the next year or so, but energy markets “will be wrought with uncertainty,” the report says, because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Leisure and hospitality, and health care, both sectors deeply affected by the pandemic, will see the fastest rate of growth over the next few years, the economic forecast predicts.
Deskins’ report shows minimal economic gains in the next couple of years before an extended period when the trend line flattens out.
“This is what will happen if we keep doing what we are doing,” Deskins said.
One problem the state is having, Deskins said, is that growth in the state is not widespread, that it is happening in just 10 counties.
Those large growth counties added 16,000 jobs from 2012 through 2019, while the rest of the state lost 46,000 jobs.
Growth, Deskins said, is “far, far too concentrated.”
Deskins does not foresee a recession in the nation’s immediate future, though he admitted it was still a possibility. Instead, he believes the Federal Reserve might be able to engineer “a soft landing” for the economy, avoiding the ravages of a recession, perhaps, but guaranteeing slow growth for a couple of years.
“We think that is possible,” Deskins said, “but only time will tell.”
