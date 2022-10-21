PRINCETON — High school marching bands from across the region showcased their talent this week during Southern Thunder XII, a competition giving their families and other fans chances to see their halftime shows for the football season
Participating high school bands included Bluefield, Shady Spring, Fort Chiswell, Wyoming East, Westside, Webster County, Nelson County, Cabell Midland, James Monroe and PikeView performed Monday at the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton. Each band performed its halftime show for the audience and the panel of judges.
Winners of this year’s Southern Thunder awards included the following bands and categories:
Class D Bands
Drum Major: first place, Westside; second place, Bluefield; and third place, Fort Chiswell.
Auxiliary (Color Guard):first place, Webster County; second place, Westside; and third place, Fort Chiswell.
Percussion: first place, Fort Chiswell; second place, Bluefield; and third place, Shady Spring.
Music: first place, Shady Spring; second place, Bluefield; and third place, Fort Chiswell.
Marching: first place, Shady Spring; second place, Fort Chiswell; and third place, Bluefield.
General Effect: first place, Fort Chiswell; second place, Westside; and third place, Shady Spring
Overall Band in Class: first place, Shady Spring; second place, Fort Chiswell; and third place,Westside.
Class C Bands
Drum Major: first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
Auxiliary (Color Guard): first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
Percussion: first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
Music: first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
Marching: first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
General Effect: first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
Overall Band in Class: first place, PikeView; second place, James Monroe.
Class B Bands
Nelson County High School: first place in Drum Major, Auxiliary, Percussion, Music, Marching, General Effect and Overall Band in Class.
Overall Awards Regardless of Class
Dance Team: first place, Shady Spring
Feature Twirler: first place, Webster County; second place, Westside
Majorettes: first place, Westside; second place, Webster County
The Suzy Fry Award honors Suzy Fry, who led Princeton Middle School students in marching band, concert band and stage band as well as developing their talent in solo and ensemble, all county band, honors bands at the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech and other festivals in the region.
The award is presented to the band that displays strong school spirit, good sportsmanship and enthusiasm on and off the field as well as a strong sense of dedication and supportiveness to their fellow band members.
Suzy Fry Award : Wyoming East
Grand Championship Band – PikeView
First Runner Up – Shady Spring
Second Runner Up – Nelson County
Governor’s Cup Awards were given only to West Virginia bands. These points will be used to qualify for the Governor’s Cup Series Championship. The finals will be held on Oct. 29 in Charleston.
Governor’s Cup Awards
Grand Champion – PikeView
Second Place – Shady Spring
Third Place – Westside
Fourth Place – James Monroe
Fifth Place – Bluefield
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
