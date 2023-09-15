PRINCETON — A mental health center in Mercer County is among the West Virginia entities sharing in more than $8 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday that $8,020,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be distributed to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically support improving mental health services, expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services and bolstering food safety systems statewide.
Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton will receive $1 million.
“Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health services,” Manchin stated. “The investments announced today will help improve mental health outcomes, including for children with Serious Emotional Disturbances and their families, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatment services and strengthen food safety throughout our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
