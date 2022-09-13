PRINCETON — A Mercer County clinic that aids residents with mental health issues will be receiving a federal grant to help fund substance abuse and mental health service projects.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced grants Monday totally $4,995,609 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for six programs that will support healthcare services across West Virginia.
Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton will receive $750,000 for substance abuse and mental health services project.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $4.9 million in these six critical programs to bolster health services, expand access to treatment for substance use disorder and support innovative research opportunities across West Virginia,” Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals and organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
“I’m thrilled to see support heading to West Virginia to help strengthen research initiatives, improve important health services, and increase access to substance abuse treatment,” Capito stated. “The research and medical training happening in West Virginia is vital to the future of our state, and I will continue to advocate for the resources our people need to lead healthy lives.”
Other grant recipients included the following agencies:
• $2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators.
• $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant.
• $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Expansion.
• $284,178 – West Virginia University: Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research.
• $274,667 – West Virginia Perinatal Partnership: Statewide Perinatal Quality Collaboratives.
