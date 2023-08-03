GRUNDY, Va. — Thousands of visitors from 12 states converged on Southern Gap the weekend of July 29 to 30 as Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem wrapped up its second year of the off-road and music festival held in Grundy, Va.
“This is the second year we have held the event as Mountain Mayhem and what we saw this past weekend is that it continues to grow each year,” said Billie Campbell, co-owner with Patrick Owens, of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, the venue at which the annual event is held. “Our goal each year is to continue to grow the festival to showcase our region and what it has to offer. In addition to the many regional visitors we had, we also had visitors from 12 states, including those in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Indiana and as far away as New Hampshire.
“We credit our many volunteers for helping us to put on this event,” Campbell stated. “We absolutely could not do it without them or without the sponsors and vendors who make it possible, including our title sponsors, Maxxis Tires, BEAST Equipment, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Bizzack, Buchanan County Tourism, the Town of Grundy and Spearhead Trails. Additionally, the support we get from the Virginia Tourism Corporation continues to assist us in promoting and growing Mountain Mayhem.”
Event sponsors for Mountain Mayhem 2023 included the CNX Foundation; Southwest Virginia Mining Company LLC; 3 Star UTV; Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia; the Heart of Appalachia; the Virginia Mountaineer, an HD Media Company; Food City; Virginia Tourism Corporation; and Trailnecks.
Vendors on site included Maxxis, Ji-Fab, Spearhead Trails, Next Generation Graphics, Buffalo Mountain Powersports, Outdoor Country, 3 Star UTV, Queen Vapors, Keene’s Computer Science, Right Coast Off-Road, Kitchen Science, AJs, BEAST, Offroad Vixens, Murray Powersports, Heart of Appalachia and L&L Power Washing.
Ronald Dotson, of Hurley, was the winner of the 14-foot aluminum trailer manufactured by BEAST Equipment.
In addition to offroad events including the hill climb, drag racing, rally course racing, an obstacle course and fun and games from blindfold breakout and tire slingin’ to dizzy daze, the festival also provided nightly music entertainment. J Great Entertainment emceed rock-n-roll bingo on Thursday night; Coal Camp Band and Midlife Crisis performed Friday; and the event closed out with music by Mountain Valley Band and Cody Kennedy and the Jess Zimmerman Band, followed by fireworks, sponsored by Food City. Music was sponsored by Bizzack and the Town of Grundy.
Participants in the games were awarded for their skills as follows:
Blindfold Breakout, sponsored by the Virginia Mountaineer, an HD Media Company: Jack Campbell and Alex Breeding, first; Joe Yates and Brandon Mullins, second.
Tire Slingin’, sponsored by Maxxis Tires: (kids) Layla, first; and Kaleigh, second; and (adults) James McGuire, first; and Joe Yates, second.
Dizzy Daze, sponsored by Pig-n-Out: Peyton and Taylen, first; and Thomas and Carson, second.
UTV Pull, sponsored by BEAST Equipment: Jared Turner, first; and Kenneth Hileman, second.
Corn Hole Tournament, sponsored by Chillerz: Courtney Yates and Keisha Mullins, first; and Karen Mullins and Randy McGlothlin, second.
Crazy Eights Barrel Racing, sponsored by Buchanan County Tourism: (MX) Justin Taylor, first and J.D. Stiltner, second; (SxS) Larry Hall, first and Jesse Bowman, second.
Mud Bog Dash, sponsored by Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia: Connor Anderson, first; and Kami Roark, second.
Drag Race Frenzy, sponsored by Noah Horn Well Drilling: (MX) Justin Taylor, first and Tanner Clevinger, second; (SxS) Thomas Ray, first and Grace Taylor, second; and (turbo) Jesse Bowman, first and Chris Horn, second.
Rally Course Rampage, sponsored by 3-Star UTV: (MX) Daniel Schools, first and Peyton Connaway, second; (SXS) Jared Turner, first and Wes Rookard, second.
Havoc Highway, sponsored by Southwest Virginia Mining Company, LLC: Jared Turner, first; and Justin Lawson, second.
The Cyclone (driving donuts), sponsored by Donuts & More: Wayne Corprew, first; and Justin Mullins, second.
Hillfest Duals, sponsored by the CNX Foundation: (MX) Justin Taylor, first and Nick Prater, second; (SXS) Logan Sturgill, first and Channon Gibson, second; (turbo) Larry Hall, first and Jesse Bowman, second.
Muddy Bog Blitz, sponsored by Maxxis Tires: (ATV) Jonathan Greer, first and Evan Stiltner, second; (SxS) Erica Sutherland and Ashley Rice, first; and Stephen Baker, second; and (SXS) Ben Neece, first; and Anthony Mounts, second.
“We congratulate all the winners and hope they will join us again next year to defend their titles,” Campbell said. “We’re already looking at planning for next year’s event, so mark your calendars — the mayhem will begin again July 25-27, 2024. We’ll announce the opening of camping shortly after the first of the year.”
