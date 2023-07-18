GRUNDY, Va. — Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy, Va., in Buchanan County for its second year from July 27 to 29.
Mud bog blitzes, drag races, hill climb racing, a UTV Tug-o-War, games, music and more will be a part of the action attendees will find at the family friendly ATV, UTV and MX event, organizers said.
Title sponsors this year include Maxxis Tires; Buchanan County Tourism; BEAST Equipment; Bizzack Construction; Spearhead Trails; the Town of Grundy; and Noah Horn Well Drilling. Additional support is provided by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Event sponsors include the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; 3 Star UTV; Southwest Virginia Mining Co., LLC; the CNX Foundation; Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure; Heart of Appalachia; Chillerz; The Virginia Mountaineer, an HD Media Company; and Food City. Trail Necks is a media partner.
A full host of vendors and food trucks will be on site throughout the event, organizers said.
All purchased entry wristbands – which cover admission to all events on all three days — automatically enter the purchaser into the drawing for a 14-foot aluminum trailer manufactured locally by BEAST Equipment, organizers said. The winner will be randomly selected on the closing night of Mayhem July 29 at the 7 p.m. awards ceremony. You must be present to win.
A schedule of events has been announced and in addition to three days full of off-road events includes three nights of music including rock-n-roll bingo presented by mayhem return J Great Entertainment on Thursday, July 27; followed by Friday (July 28) night’s classic rock of Coal Camp, of Lebanon, who will be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky. – back for their second year performing 80s rock at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, just in time for their 20th anniversary.
Saturday, July 29, music will find local artists Mountain Valley with Cody Kennedy opening for the Jess Zimmerman Band, joining mayhem from Central Pennsylvania, hot off a Country Rock Album of the Year Award from Nashville, Tenn.’s Josie Music Awards for their album, “Breathe.”
Vendor and camping check-in is set for Wednesday, July 26, with the action set to start Thursday, July 27 when the Kids Zone opens.
Events planned for July 27 are as follows:
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Kids Zone (including inflatables open)
• 10:30 a.m.: Blindfold Breakout
• 11:30 a.m.: Tire Slingin’
• 2 p.m.: Dizzy Daze
• 4 p.m.: UTV Pull
• 5 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament
• 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Bingo Bedlam with DeeJay J.P. the Great
• 10:30 p.m.: Moonlight Madness Night Ride to Grundy (Three-hour ride)
Friday, July 28 events include:
• 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.: Kids Zone (including inflatables) open
• 10:30 a.m.: Crazy Eights Barrel Racing
• 12 noon: Mud Bog Dash
• 2 p.m.: Drag Race Frenzy
• 4:30 p.m.: Rally Course Rampage
• Tricked-Out Ride Contest — Got wild lights? Custom Art? One-of-a-kind machine? Come and show it off and try to get that prize for Best Lookin’ Ride of the event. Submit a photo of your machine taken at the mayhem tire to info@sgadventures.com by the deadline Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m.
• 6 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.: Classic rock music by Coal Camp, of Lebanon, who will be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky.
Saturday, July 29 events are as follows:
• 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Kids Zone (including inflatables) open
• 10:30 a.m.: Havoc Highway
• 11 a.m.: Tricked-Out Ride Photo Contest deadline
• 11:30 a.m.: Cyclone (Driving Donuts)
• 1 p.m.: Hillfest Duals
• 4 p.m.: Muddy Bog Blitz
• 7 p.m.: Awards Ceremony, Raffle and Drawing for winner of the BEAST trailer
• 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.: Music by Mountain Valley with Cody Kennedy followed by headliner The Jess Zimmerman Band
• Fireworks, sponsored by Food City, will close out this year’s event after the concert ends.
Event admission is $25 which covers admission for all days of the event, including all nights of music. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free, organizers said. Wristbands may be purchased at the gate, or they may be purchased in advance through the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure website from the mayhem page.
For additional information, interested persons may call Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure at 276-244-1111 or visit www.sgadventures.com.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
