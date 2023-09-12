The Southern Gap Elk Fest is returning to Buchanan County next month.
The three-day event is set for Thursday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 28. It will feature guided elk tours, music, mountain games, a mountain arts showcase, the traditional wild game dinner, bonfire storytelling, a mountain arts showcase, an ATV Sasquatch Hunt, mountain games, kids inflatable rides, pond fishing, a petting zoo, hay rides, chain saw carving and blacksmithing demonstrations, pumpkin painting, music, a pickin’ post and more, according to a press release announcing the 2023 Southern Gap Elk Fest.
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will provide the headline music on Oct. 28.
Educational workshops also will be offered on wildlife and birding to benefit area seventh grade students, who will be visiting the festival on Friday, October 27. Workshops on birding, the elk restoration project and more will also be offered Saturday, Oct. 28 to residents in attendance at the festival.
All of the events will be held at indoor and outdoor locations surrounding the Southern Gap Visitor Center, which is located at 1124 Chipping Sparrow Road in Grundy.
Admission to daily festival events is free, however, there are fees for guided elk viewing tours, the ATV Sasquatch Hunt and the wild game dinner, according to event organizers.
Sign-ups for the elk tours are limited to 25 seats on each of three tours to be offered during the festival and are first come, first serve. The fee is $5 for the tours planned on Friday, October 27 at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 28 at 6 a.m. Reservations must be made in advance on site at the visitor center or by calling 276-244-1111.
The festival is hosted by Buchanan County Tourism, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, SWVA Sportsmen and the SWVA Coalfields Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Additional sponsors include Noah Horn Well Drilling; the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; CNX Foundation; Southwest Virginia Professional Insurance; West River Conveyors; Legacy Bank; the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce; Grundy Woman’s Club; Spearhead Trails; and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
