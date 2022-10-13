GRUNDY, VA — Southern Gap Elk Fest gets underway next week, October 20-22, with three days of events featuring music, mountain games, elk tours, a mountain arts showcase and more.
Guided elk tours, bonfire storytelling, a mountain arts showcase, the Great Pumpkin ATV Hunt, a 3D archery tournament, mountain games, kids inflatable rides, pond fishing, archery, chain saw carving demonstrations, pumpkin painting, music, a pickin’ post and more will be featured during the festival. Clinch Mountain Echo and Noah Peters will headline Saturday night’s free music at the festival on October 22.
Educational workshops will be offered on wildlife and birding to benefit area seventh grade students, who will be visiting the festival on Friday, October 21, 2022. Workshops on birding, the elk restoration project and weaving will be offered Saturday to festival goers.
All of the events will be held at indoor and outdoor locations surrounding the Southern Gap Visitor Center at 1124 Chipping Sparrow Lane, Grundy, VA.
Admission to daily festival events is free, however, there are fees for guided elk viewing tours, the Great Pumpkin ATV Hunt and the wild game dinner. Sign-ups for the elk tours are limited and are first come, first serve in advance on site at the visitor center or by calling 276-244-1111. Seating is limited. Lodging and camping are available on site, as well as in the nearby Town of Grundy. Food trucks including Pig -n- Out, MJs Grill, Dave’s Dawgs and Chillerz will be onsite as well as a variety of vendors.
The festival fun starts Thursday, October 20 with the ever popular wild game dinner hosted by the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce. Dinner attendees will have the opportunity to sample wild game foods including deer, elk, buffalo and pheasant, among other wild game. Additional sides and desserts will also be featured. A live auction featuring select items will be hosted by the Southwest Virginia Sportsmen on the same night as the dinner. Proceeds benefit the club’s habitat management programs. Participants in this year’s first ever Buchanan County elk hunt will also be recognized.
Arts entries will be accepted in the Mountain Arts Showcase, sponsored by Legacy Bank, on Friday unitl 5 p.m. with judging taking place on Saturday morning. The showcase will feature the original art of adults and children in painting, photography and miscellaneous arts categories. Also staring on Friday are the guided elk viewing tours for those preregistered and will be offered again on Saturday at 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10.
Registration for the Great Pumpkin ATV Hunt, sponsored by Hillcom, on Spearhead Trails’ Coal Canyon and Ridgeview Trails, including Trail 15 to the Breaks Interstate Park will open on October 21 and the hunt will end on Saturday, October 22 at 3 p.m. Participants will find specially marked pumpkins on the trail and will exchange them at the visitor center for a raffle ticket for a chance to win. The finder of the specially marked “Great Pumpkin” will receive two raffle tickets. The winner will be announced at Saturday’s awards ceremony. You must be present to win.
The Pickin’ Post, sponsored by Southwest Virginia Professional Insurance, will be offered Friday, October 21 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from Noon to 6 p.m. Participants may register to play at info@sgadventures.com. Bonfire storytelling, sponsored by West River Conveyors, will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday. Storytellers may register in advance by emailing info@sgadventures.com.
A full day of events will be on tap for Saturday, October 22. The Mountain Arts Showcase will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for fan favorite voting on Saturday. The Kids Zone, sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia. will also open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m. Trout fishing, sponsored by Coronado Coal, will also be available. Chainsaw carving demonstrations by the Mason Dixon Boys, sponsored by Noah Horn Well Drilling. A 3D Archery tournament, sponsored by Spearhead Trails, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and hayrides will be offered at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday and the entertainment by Clinch Mountain Echo which begins at 7 p.m. at 8 p.m., Noah Peters will take the stage and close out the festival.
For additional information about Elk Fest, interested persons may call the Southern Gap Visitor Center office at 276-244-1111 or email info@sgadventures.com or call the Buchanan County Tourism Office at 276-312-5033 or email info@WildBuchanan.com to request a vendor application. For festival updates, follow the elk fest page on Facebook, or log on to sgadventures.com.
