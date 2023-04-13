A South Korean pharmaceutical company will locate in Morgantown and bring up to 600 jobs, as well as develop “state-of-the-art” insulin products.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday during a virtual presentation, saying that UNDBIO will invest $100 million in phase one of the manufacturing facility project that will create 200 jobs within the next three years.
“I am thrilled to make this announcement today and to welcome UNDBIO to Almost Heaven,” Justice said. “The addition of these good-paying jobs, with the potential for more in the future, is great news for Morgantown and for our entire state. The Morgantown area has a strong manufacturing history and I am proud that UNDBIO will join our growing list of successful, world-leading manufacturing companies who’ve chosen the Mountain State.”
“The mission of UNDBIO is to develop and produce state-of-the-art insulin in West Virginia,” UNDBIO Chairman Caleb Jun said. “Our products will save human lives and improve the quality of life for those afflicted with diabetes. We are excited to see West Virginia become a mecca for manufacturing highly advanced insulin to treat diabetic patients around the world.”
In phase one, the facility will work to secure FDA approval for the product. After securing FDA approval, UNDBIO plans to expand, creating additional jobs for the hard working people of West Virginia.
“We look forward to building a strong relationship with UNDBIO that can further an important part of our land-grant mission to create opportunities for our graduates, and to provide better access to health care for people across the region,” West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said in a statement. The company will partner with WVU on the project.
Justice said the state offered an incentive package totally about $9 million.
Jun said he was proud to be in West Virginia and he thanked all of the veterans, especially those who lost their lives in the Korean War.
“South Korea was saved from the Soviet Union and Chinese invasion,” he said. “Now, South Korea is a free democratic nation … You can be proud of your fathers and your grandfathers for saving our country.”
Jun said he was welcomed by Justice “with open arms,” and “we are now truly Mountaineers.”
He said his “dream and vision” is to develop products that will save lives and improve the quality of life for those with diabetes.
Jun also thanked Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito for their help.
Manchin released a statement about the announcement.
”Today’s announcement is great news for Americans living with diabetes and domestic manufacturing efforts here in West Virginia,” Manchin said. “Approximately 51 million people across the country live with diabetes, and this new facility will increase access to insulin for every West Virginian and American who needs it. I’m excited by UNDBIO’s decision to invest in the Mountain State and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and regional economic growth – for years to come.”
According to the latest information from the American Diabetes Association, it is estimated that 537 million people have diabetes around the world.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.