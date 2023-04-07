The future of a soup kitchen staying in downtown Beckley is looking more certain after the building in which it feeds hundreds of people each month was purchased by a local attorney and city councilman.
Beckley Common Councilman Robert Dunlap told The Register-Herald on Wednesday that he had purchased the three-story building on Prince Street in Beckley which has housed Carpenter’s Corner for about 19 years.
The building has been owned by First Christian Church, which is located next door, since 1956, according to online records available on the Raleigh County assessor’s website.
Dunlap said he had seen an advertisement sign on the Carpenter’s Corner building for several months but only recently found out that there was a pending offer on the building which would threaten the existence of Carpenter’s Corner.
“I discovered that it’s going to be – most likely the purchaser is going to be some out-of-state entity and they had no assurances that they were going to keep the Carpenter’s Corner,” he said.
Dunlap said he felt a “moral obligation” to step in to try to find a way to preserve an organization which serves hundreds in the community each month.
His efforts appeared to pay off. As of March 26, Dunlap is listed as the new owner of the building.
Dunlap said he paid the asking price, $175,000, for the building, and does not know what happened to the offer that was pending.
“It appears that either it fell through, or I was the better offer,” he said. “And to be honest, I also don’t like the idea of a church that’s been in our community for so many years simply being shortchanged on what is still a valuable piece of real estate. So for whatever reasons, the parameters of that sale did not go through. I’m elated.”
The Register-Herald reached out to First Christian Church to find out more about the sale of its building but did not hear back as of press time Wednesday night.
Carpenter’s Corner, a Christian ministry, offers a free lunch to anyone and serves anywhere from 150 to upward of 200 people per day. Up to 40 local churches support the ministry, which aims to meet the “physical and spiritual needs” of its clients, according to volunteers.
Diann Prunesti, the board of directors president for Carpenter’s Corner, said more than 5,000 meals were served at the Carpenter’s Corner in March.
Carpenter’s Corner was initially opened in 2005 and served only doughnuts and coffee three days a week to the community, Prunesti said.
The next year, Prunesti said the nonprofit began serving a hot lunch three days a week to help better meet the needs of the community.
For the past year, Prunesti said Carpenter’s Corner has been open nearly every day in order to serve a hot meal as well as select groceries to anyone who stops by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Prunesti said they are funded by the donations, both monetary and food, that come from dozens of local churches, businesses and individual community members.
Since Covid, Prunesti said they have been struggling to stay open as the number of volunteers and donations has gone down.
“We’re struggling,” she said. “We depend solely on donations.”
Just before the onset of Covid, Carpenter’s Corner was looking to relocate its soup kitchen to the former Tudor’s building at the intersection of 4th Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive.
Prunesti said the owner of the building donated the property to Carpenter’s Corner but the move never took place after business owners and residents living near the Tudor’s building spoke out against it.
Carpenter’s Corner has also received criticism regarding its downtown location from business owners who complain that clients line up on the sidewalk along Prince Street during lunch hours to get a meal. Business owners said that they sit in their doorways, too.
“I think it’s sad that we judge by how people look,” she said. “And yes, there are people that are on drugs here who could be out getting jobs but can’t – we have a lot of mentally ill people, veterans.”
Prunesti said they also serve people in the community who are lonely and need a connection or they’re low-income and rely on Carpenter’s Corner to help with meals a few times a week.
“I wish we could tell the stories ... they come in and say, ‘Thanks so much, I got a job and thanks for feeding me when I needed it,’” she said, adding that many of the people they serve find ways to give back or volunteer with Carpenter’s Corner.
Dunlap said when he initially heard that the Carpenter’s Corner building would be sold and the organization kicked out, he began prepping another property he owns on Prince Street for Carpenter’s Corner to use.
Although he has no immediate plans to relocate Carpenter’s Corner, Dunlap said he does plan to speak with the board of directors to see if the new location he has in mind would be a better fit for them.
“I have to figure out what makes sense for Carpenter’s Corner,” he said. “I found another location in another structure I own (the former Register-Herald newspaper building on Prince Street) that I’ve started renovating ... where I think the Carpenter’s Corner would be ideal being that it’s on the trail, it has access off the main street for loading and unloading of food and it allows an indoor and outdoor eating area so that individuals are not on display while affording all of the volunteers an opportunity to park at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.”
Dunlap said the new location is on the bottom level of the newspaper building.
If that becomes feasible, Dunlap said he intends to use the Carpenter’s Corner’s current building for business space.
“If Carpenter’s Corner is relocated to a different location, I’ve been approached by two different organizations that want to expand into them and into that location,” he said. “It will be incredibly exciting because one of those businesses brings something to Beckley that hasn’t been here for 20 years and we need.”
When asked which businesses had already reached out to him, all Dunlap would say is that one is “educational adjacent.”
