By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield has started the removal of some of its traffic signals.
Traffic lights at the intersections of Scott Street and Bland Street and Scott Street and Federal Street have now been removed and stop signs are up on Scott Street.
Removal of those signals downtown has been part of plan since the city reconfigured streets to bring one-lane traffic to Bland and Federal Streets and add more parking spaces.
The parking spaces are needed because of the new growth downtown, prompted by Intuit-Alorica.
Two other traffic lights will also be removed in the city.
The lights at the intersections of Maryland Avenue and Augusta Street and Bland and North streets are scheduled to be taken down with stop signs placed on Augusta Street and North Street.
Interim City Manager/City Attorney Colin Cline said last week upgrades to 15 signal lights in the city are also planned, and that work will be done by the state Division of Highways.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.