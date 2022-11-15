BLUEFIELD — Residents may wake up to some snow in higher elevations and possibly a little ice this morning.
A winter weather advisory was issued Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg for the entire region.
In effect from 5 a.m. this morning to 5 p.m. this afternoon, mixed precipitation was forecast with snow accumulations of up to 1 inch on mountain tops and ice accumulations up one tenth of an inch.
Will Perry, meteorologist with the NWS, said any snow accumulation will not be much.
“The snow threat looks less, but freezing rain may occur,” he said. “You could see some ice on trees and power lines, but not a lot, maybe a light glaze ... but bridges and overpasses could be slick.”
“It is going to be cold rain as temperatures will be above freezing by mid-morning.”
Perry said a few more snow showers may pop up early Wednesday morning in places, but a “dusting” at the most.’
However, unseasonably cold temperatures are on tap for later this week.
Lows are expected to dip into the low 20s, but possibly hitting 19 on Friday night. Highs each day will be in the low to mid-30s.
“Normally, the low is about 35 for this time of year,” Perry said, so it’s about 15 degrees below normal.”
The weekend will be cold, with highs only in the mid-30s predicted for Saturday and Sunday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
