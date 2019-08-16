BLUEFIELD — Some local troops will be part of a National Guard deployment to the Middle East.
A spokeswoman with the National Guard public affairs office in Charleston confirmed that some assigned to the 150th Calvary Regiment at the Brushfork Armory in Bluefield will be deployed.
A total of 500 soldiers from various locations around the state will go, she said.
However, limited information about the deployment is being released at this time, which is normal procedure for military operations, she said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.