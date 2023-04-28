This time around we’ll look at interesting facts about Princeton and residents of the city.
The first settler in the area was French C. Smith, son of Ezekiel Smith. Dr. Robert B. McNutt was the first physician. The first merchant to open a store was Theodore Jordan.
Daniel Straley was the first blacksmith; Isham Brinkley the first shoemaker; and Henry Carroll, the first barber. James H. Bailey and Charles W. Calfee were the first hotel keepers. “Temple Knob” resident Robert K. Thompson and a Mr. Chapman were the first tanners.
The first bank was the Princeton Saving Bank, established about 1851. The Methodists built the first church in 1855 which was later used as a union church with the Baptists.
The Princeton Journal, a weekly, was founded in 1879 and was followed by the Greenback Dollar in 1880. I think it was the latter which had its offices and printing press sabotaged, according to Kyle McCormick.
After that came the Princeton Progress in 1912, Mountain State Sentinel in 1916, the Evening Press in 1916 or 1917 which was the first daily, the Princeton Observer in 1927 which merged with the Sunset News to become the Sunset News-Observer in 1957; the Princeton News in 1931; The Mercer Recorder/Twin City Advocate (1920s-1930s); and the Princeton Times (1961-2022) which began as a daily and then changed to the weekly format in 1964.
Princeton’s first baseball team was organized in 1884.
The first kindergarten was held at the M.W. Christie home with Miss Ada Pauley as teacher. The first Free Grade School was located on Lowell Avenue.
The first passenger train arrived in Princeton on Nov. 21, 1908. Passengers included Ninnie Hedrick, Mary and Myrtle Perkins and the future Annie Christie Scott, who were the guests of Tom Hedrick, Ninnie’s father. Harry Barbakow, founder of Barbakow’s, was also a passenger.
The first automobile in Princeton was used as a taxi between Princeton and Bluefield in 1909. The Princeton Power Company operated a street car from the courthouse to the Virginian Depot from 1909 until September 17, 1940. Sam Evans established an interurban car between Princeton and Bluefield in 1916. It ran until April 7, 1947.
The present Athens Road was originally purchased as the right-of-way for a never-realized interurban train line between Princeton and Athens.
In 1911, several windmills were employed to pump water to some of the larger homes in town.
The Star, Princeton’s first men’s store, was opened by R.E. Thornton, who later went into real estate and promoted the area known as Thornton Town.
L.A. Von Court organized the first band in town in 1915. Band members included Clark Thornton, Clayton Holt, Onley Thorn, Russel Gibbs, Royal Thorn, Mark Oxley, O.F. Cook, Roscoe Goode, Douglas Barger, Opie C. Crotty, John M. Christie, W.E. Whitt, C. Loren. Shannon, Merrell Thorn and Walter Carr.
Judge David E. Johnston was elected to Congress in 1898. Another prominent jurist, Judge John McGrath, was offered the post of consul to Ireland but declined the honor .
Dr. Isaiah Bee was a prominent surgeon after service in the Confederate Army. Rev. Daniel H. Carr served as a Methodist circuit rider for 70 years. Eliza French and Rachel Peck Fulton served as missionaries to China and Japan, respectively, for 35 and 50 years. Emma Hale was a musician and educator. Helen Hale was an art teacher and Rev. Arthur S. Thorn was principal of Concord Normal School and a pulpit orator.
Mrs. John J. Weimer won the County Centennial Spinning Contest in 1937.
Dr. Daniel Hale, a noted conservationist, was elected to the West Virginia Agricultural Hall of Fame.
In 1980, Princeton had 7,493 people in city limits with approximately 32,000 people in a two square mile area.
Information for this column came from the article by Annie Christie Scott and Virginia J. Wohlford Scott in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
