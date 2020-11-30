CHARLESTON — Hospitals across the state will be cutting back on some elective surgeries as a precaution in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday morning, saying new records have been set with those hospitalizations, now up to 597 with 162 patients in ICU.
“How many will die?” he said.
Justice also said more stringent mitigation measures in some counties may be announced Wednesday, with eight counties now in the red category and 15 in orange.
“Anybody that would look at this has to say we’ve got a real problem,” he said of not only the hospital numbers, but the growing number of active cases, now up to 16,787.
Justice also read the ages and gender of 40 more people who died from COVID-related illnesses since last Wednesday, bringing the total to 735.
"This situation is really critical," he said of the surge of coronavirus cases across the state and country.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said this is the first surge related to hospital capacity in the state and that capacity, especially in hospitals that can handle more complex COVID medical issues, must be maintained.
Hospitals across the state are working together, he said, but a surge could create problems not only for capacity but also for availability of staff.
Marsh said a meeting was held this morning with the West Virginia Hospital Association and all agreed each hospital’s surge plan will reflect the delay of elective surgeries that require in-patient care.
That delay, he said, will be for at least 45 days initially.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
