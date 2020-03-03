NORTON, Va — A program providing solar power installation services for homeowners and small businesses in a seven-county region including Tazewell County and Buchanan County announced Monday that it’s seeking partners.
The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for partnership in the Southwest Virginia 2020 Residential Solarize Program. This program will provide solar installation services for homeowners, small businesses, and farms in the seven-county coalfield region of Southwest Virginia. The workgroup is facilitating this program as part of its mission to utilize the development of solar energy as an economic catalyst in the region which includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise counties, and the City of Norton.
“The solar industry is now one of the fastest growing in the nation,” Becki O’Quinn, Program Director of Community and Economic Development for the University of Virginia at UVa-Wise said. “The Solarize program will help boost the development of a solar industry in Southwest Virginia will drive economic activity, specifically around new high-tech industries.”
The program is being launched after eight Southwest Virginia communities achieved designation under the national SolSmart program for encouraging the growth of local solar energy markets. Among these communities, Wise County achieved SolSmart Silver designation, while the others achieved SolSmart Bronze designation: Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Buchanan, and Tazewell counties, the City of Norton and Town of St. Paul. These are the first communities in the Central Appalachian region to have applied for and received the SolSmart designation.
Chelsea Barnes, New Economy program manager for Appalachian Voices, said about 85 households have signed up for the program.
“The Solar Workgroup is just ramping up our outreach,” Barnes told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “So far we have five people signed up from Tazewell, but none from Buchanan. Homeowners can sign up through the month of May. People can sign up online here: http://swvasolar.org/solarize-southwest-virginia/
“In Monday’s RFP, the workgroup is seeking proposals for a solar developer to conduct assessments for at least 100 homeowners who have already signed up for the program, as well as homeowners who continue to sign up through the program period, according to the organization’s press release.
“The goal of the Solarize program is to work with homeowners and developers to find solar solutions that are cost-effective for residents,” Austin Counts, AmeriCorps Solar Vista with Appalachian Voices, said. “We also seek a partner that can create employment opportunities for Southwest Virginians to ensure maximum local benefit.”
The RFP applications are due March 27. The workgroup will conduct a pre-bid meeting on March 17 at 2pm (Register for the pre-bid meeting). Contact Chelsea Barnes with the Solar Workgroup at chelsea@appvoices.org or (276) 207-9636 or Austin Counts at austin@appvoices.org. Additional information is available at Southwest Virginia Solar Workgroup.
Property owners will pay for the solar installations, Barnes said.
“Yes, but the goal of the program is to use bulk or group purchasing to get the price as low as possible,” she said. “Homeowners can either finance their solar energy system or purchase it directly.”
Where the solar equipment will be obtained has not been determined yet.
“The solar developer that is selected through the RFP process will determine which panels to use, based on price and value,” Barnes said. “We will not know which panels or equipment will be used or where it is manufactured until the developer is selected in early April.”
The Solar Workgroup is comprised of nonprofit and community action agencies, colleges, state agencies, planning district commissions, and other interested citizens and businesses seeking to develop a renewable energy industry cluster in the seven coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia. The Workgroup was co-convened in 2016 by the UVA-Wise Office of Economic Development & Engagement, People Inc., and Appalachian Voices, with facilitation assistance from Dialogue + Design Associates.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.