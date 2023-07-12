BLUEFIELD — A soft-opening is expected to occur later this month for the new Raleigh Street Cinemas in downtown Bluefield.
“This is going to be a world-class movie theater right here in downtown Bluefield,” City Manager Cecil Marson said at Tuesday’s city board meeting. “It is going to be awesome. They are close to getting it done. They are putting in the final bells and whistles. It is really amazing.”
The plan is for a soft launch of the theater toward the end of the month, according to Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin.
“It is hard to believe those two nice theaters are on the bottom of what used to be an under utilized space,” Martin said.
There is still some interior working ongoing inside of the theater.
“We are almost there,” Martin said, adding that once the soft opening occurs, the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp will make the announcement on Facebook and to local media, including the Daily Telegraph.
While the existing Granada Theater in Bluefield is currently showing first-run (or new) movies, the new Raleigh Street Cinemas will provide two additional state-of-the-art theaters for more first-run movies.
Located on the Raleigh Street floor of the Granada Theater building, the new complex will include two 50-seat movie theaters. Each theater will have two entrances, one in the front and one in the back with restrooms nearby in the rear of the complex. A lounge area as well as a radius bar will be between the two theaters, according to earlier reports.
Martin said city board member Matt Knowles also is working with the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp to set up an arcade in the front of the building.
Marson said all of the big summer movies are coming to the Granda Theater and the new Raleigh Street Cinemas, including “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One.”
“Mission Impossible is now playing at the Granada,” Marson said. “They are bringing in all of the big movies. They are bringing in the best Hollywood is producing to right here in Bluefield.”
Once the Raleigh Street Cinemas is opened, Martin said first run movies also will continue to be shown at the Granda Theater as well. There is additional seating at the upstairs Granada Theater for blockbusters that are expected to attract larger crowds — such as “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.”
Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Area Revitalization Corp, said some interior work must still be finished before the soft opening occurs, including cosmetic work and painting.
“All of the theater seats are in place, the screens are installed, the sound system is up and working and all of the projection equipment is on site,” Tracey said. “The tech company we hired for all of that work will be back in Bluefield next week for the installation process. So we’ve made a lot of progress within the last few weeks.”
Once it is open, Tracey said customers will still go to the Granda Theater website — as they currently do — to see what movies are playing. But at that point the website will differentiate between movies being played at the Commerce Street (or main Granda Theater entrance) and those being played at the new Raleigh Street entrance.
“You will have three (screens) instead of one,” Tracey said. “It’s still one brand. It’s one website, three theaters and two different entrances.”
The new screens and sound system at the Raleigh Street entrance will be state-of-the-art.
“We didn’t spare any expense on the sound system, the projection system,” Tracey said. “Whatever the movie goer would expect we will deliver (that) experience. Of course the screens are smaller and the settings are a little different. It’s got a little edge to it.”
The two new screens will house 50 seats each, including handicap seating.
Tracey said smaller, independent movies, could open first at the Raleigh Street theaters, and then be moved upstairs to the theater at the Granda if additional seating is needed due to big crowds.
Tracey said an example of a smaller, independent movie without the widespread marketing of a “Mission Impossible” was the “Jesus Revolution” movie, which proved to be one of the most popular films to date to air at the Granda, second only to “Super Mario Brothers.”
“Barbie” is coming as well to either the Granda or Raleigh Street screens, and if early buzz is any indication, it could prove to be just as popular as “Super Marion Brothers” was, according Tracey.
“Mission Impossible opens upstairs tomorrow night,” Tracey said. “And then later in the month we will be showing the new live action “Barbie” movie.”
Tracey said the proposed arcade will be accessible from the Raleigh Street cinemas entrance.
While there is no date to announce just yet, Tracey said the goal is for a soft opening later this month.
“That is the realistic goal,” he said. “We are still waiting, of course, on suppliers.”
For example, new interior doors are expected to arrive this week, Tracey said.
In other business Tuesday, Marson said the planned connection of the Bluefield Area Transit system with Google Maps is now complete.
“That’s in play now,” Marson said. “So when you jump on Google Maps you can see transit. So that is in operation now and is wonderful.”
With the new Google Maps integration, a patron of the transit system can now connect with Google Maps on their cell phone, tablet or computer and enter a starting point and destination point. Google Maps will then instruct them on which buses are available for that destination and when.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
