BLUEFIELD — Avoiding crowds, staying at least 6 feet away from each other and taking celebrations outdoors are among the precautions Mercer County residents can take this Fourth of July weekend while numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to grow.
Two more Mercer County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and are out of quarantine, increasing the number of recoveries in the county to 16 people, according to Matthew Bragg with the Mercer County Health Department.
One new case was reported in Mercer County at 5 p.m. Thursday, and it involved community transmission of the virus, Bragg stated.
Now that two more people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, the number of active cases in Mercer County has dropped to 29. The total number of virus cases in the county to date stood at 45 as of Thursday.
Dr. Kathy Wides, county health officer said that she knew everybody was looking forward to Fourth of July celebrations, but asked people to avoid gathering in crowds.
“Please celebrate in small groups, the smaller the better,” she said.
There have been a lot of outbreaks in other communities associated gatherings such as large family reunions and birthdays. Wides said that in the past six months, she and her husband had been associated with the same group of six friends, and avoiding restaurants and other places where social distancing is not being practiced.
“If the people and the servers aren’t wearing masks, I leave,” she said.
Arrangements have been made in both Princeton and Bluefield for fireworks shows that can be seen from large parking lots and local homes. Wides encouraged spectators to avoid gathering in large groups while they watch the celebrations.
“So if you’re going to a large parking lot, stay in your cars, sit on your hood or the back of your truck,” she said. “But definitely keep 6-feet apart. It (the virus) is real. The bigger the crowd, the bigger the risk.”
It’s a good idea to avoid large groups even at family gatherings, too.
“If you are going to have a barbecue or some other kind of celebration, please do it outside,” Wides said. “The weather predicted is good, and being outside decreases your risk of transmission by 20 times verses being inside. Stage your festivities outside and in small groups.”
