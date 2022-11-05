STARZ Performing Arts Academy in Bluefield has just opened their new acrobatics academy which focuses on acrobatic dance, aerial silks, and lyra.
“This is our STARZ Acrobatic Academy extension,” said STARZ owner Gabby Massie. “We still offer a full dance program and music classes and everything we did with our performing arts academy, but now we are able to offer a complete spring floor for tumbling and acre classes as well as more of our aerial arts program, which includes the aerial silks, lyra, and any other apparatus that we might want to get in the future.”
This is the third year that STARZ has offered acrobatics and aerial arts, but now they have more equipped facilities for those classes though Massie said the classes and studio was a long time coming.
“It was about six or seven years ago we began trying to get into this,” she said. “We really wanted to do this for a long time, and it’s been for a while in planning; but after different certification classes and checking to make sure we had the building space we needed, we finally got what we wanted.”
STARZ was first opened in 2000 in Bluefield, Va. by Massie’s mother Lisa Colom0bo, and it is in it’s 23rd season while Massie is on her 12th as owner.
It was originally only a dance school with only 11 students, but Massie and her mother always knew they wanted it to become a full performing arts academy eventually which she has now done and grown it to 100 students.
“It was originally called STARZ School of Dance and we only offered dance, and from there we started offering some voice classes, some acting classes just here and there; then we started tumbling classes about 15 years ago, which was just a couple years before we moved to this location and made it a complete performing arts academy and implemented STARZ Performing Arts Academy,” said Massie
Massie actually moved the location of the original studio to give more students a convenient yet effective place to learn performing arts.
“When I purchased it and took ownership, I moved it from the Bluefield, Virginia location to over here in Green Valley because it’s centrally located between Princeton and Bluefield,” said Massie. “It’s a lot easier for everybody to get from all different directions because we even have some kids coming from McDowell County.”
It is located in the Green Valley Mini Mall, and they have been since 2011, but they recently moved a few spaces down to where they are now.
They also gained more space to be able to add things like the acrobatic academy.
“Our previous space in the mall was about 1,500 square feet, but now we have 6,000 square feet which has really let us expand and offer more things like our acre classes,” Massie said.
She added, “We are able to offer the complete programs we were, but now we are expanding more into the acrobatic arts. Our instructors are certified through acrobatic arts, USA Gymnastics safety certified, and the director of the acrobatic program is actually a former nurse and really good at the safety stuff which is amazing because I feel like you have to be in this day and age.”
The acrobatics program has around 50 to 60 students in total.
“They start from about age 2 and a half to 18 or 19 year old, and we hope to be able to start some adult classes soon now that we have the space,” Massie said.
The new studio and spring floor has really allowed them to do more with the aerial arts though they were doing the classes before, but they had less ceiling space where as now they have about three to four feet more of height; and the floor was wooden below them because that studio was used for dance and ballet.
“While that doesn’t seem like much a difference, with the aerial drops we do, it’s a lot different if someone little is on there doing a drop from the ceiling compared to a fully grown adult is doing it,” Massie explained.
Though this new studio will be the main home for the aerial arts, Massie said they still have the capacity to have them in the other studio.
While having the proper studio is really important, having the teachers with proper training and understanding of the classes is most needed, and Massie said they have a really qualified team.
“Over the years, all of our instructors have been able to get different certifications, national and international certifications to make sure that we’re staying on top of everything that we do here, offering kids in our community the very best that we can,” she said.
Massie also said that she and the other instructors are always getting new certifications to stay in tune with all things they need to know, and she said for example that she had also just recently finished up a certification with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow.
“Even our tutu academy director, Arissa Anderson, is certified by Once Upon A Ballet, which is structured around ages one and half up to seven, and that is what she focuses on,” said Massie. “Then, our acrobatic academy director Heather Raskosky is focused on the acrobatic arts side and gymnastics side of everything.”
She added, “My main focus is dance and ballet, and the aerial silks have been something that I’ve always been interested in and got into a couple years ago and was able to bring that here.”
Massie said that she and the STARZ team just want to be the best they can for their students while also providing an affordable and even aided if needed experience.
STARZ has a non-profit division called The Reverie Company, and Massie said through it, they offer scholarships to kids who need it.
“It also enables us to do more shows in the community and just different programs that we offer,” she said.
She added that part of it also helped pay for the spring floor, silks, and the space they bought for the acrobatic studio.
Over the years, Massie said that they have seen a lot of success for their students in adding the acrobatics and aerial arts.
“It’s really neat because we’re able to offer a completely different side of things, so it’s sort of like something in and of itself with the aerial arts,” Massie said. “Also, I’ve seen with some of the older students that are looking of scholarships to get into different colleges and things, they put that they have aerial arts training, and it’s coming up in their interviews for different colleges.”
Massie mentioned that they had a recent graduate that was being scouted by the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), and the student said that her aerial arts training was the first thing she was asked about in her interview.
“That kind of set her apart from the other thousands of applicants, so it was just another extra thing that did so much,” Massie said.
Massie also said that the aerial arts is something really good to get younger kids and just about anyone in because it required little technique to be able to start learning it, and just a lot of energy.
“It doesn’t have as much structure as a ballet class, and I think its bringing in a more different type of cosec with kids which is great,” she said.
Massie said the next step for STARZ is becoming arts school.
“We are working on that right now, so hopefully that’s six or eight months away as far as being able to offer course credit for what we do here,” she said.
They are also planning to expand the non-profit to help with that, and they will have help with the public schools if things all go to plan.
“It’s a lot of breaking things down class by class and figuring out what works best for our kids in our community,” said Massie.
Massie said STARZ is excited to keep growing and expanding and seeing what the future will bring to the academy.
For more information on STARZ visit the STARZ Performing Arts Academy website or Facebook page.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
