BLUEFIELD — The region is under a winter weather advisory starting at noon today and lasting until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Snow is expected to start falling sometime after 2 p.m. with accumulations overnight from 1 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Along with the snow, frigid air is moving in, producing dangerous wind chills.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”
Wind chills will be as low as 5 degrees below zero Saturday morning resulting in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. The low tonight will be in the single digits with a high of only 17 on Saturday.
Localized accumulations could reach as much 6 inches at higher elevations, the NWS says.
Although the snow is predicted, meteorologist Reggie Roakes said it is more related to that cold front pushing through Friday then “hanging up” over the mountains because of the large low pressure system off the East Coast.
That is the system that, according to several weather information sources, is creating a “bomb cyclone,” possibly bringing hurricane force winds near the coastline and heavy snow in the Northeast.
Roakes said the I-95 corridor could be impacted.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a State of Emergency Thursday related to the storm, which will impact Virginia’s coastline.
“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” Youngkin said. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.”
According to weather.com, the storm will follow the coastline bringing snow from the Carolinas to Maine, with blizzard conditions possible in some areas.
Called “Winter Storm Kenan,” the amounts of snowfall will depend on how close to the coast the system rides, but the heaviest impact is most likely coastal areas from New York to Maine, weather.com said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
